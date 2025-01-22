Wisconsin man charged with arson of congressman’s office over TikTok ban

Prosecutors charged a Wisconsin man who allegedly told police he tried to burn down a congressman’s office because he was upset with the federal TikTok ban with multiple counts on Wednesday, including arson.

According to the complaint, a police officer responded to a fire outside Republican U.S. Rep. Glenn Grothman’s Fond du Lac office around 1 a.m. Sunday and saw Stachowicz standing nearby.

Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney filed a complaint against 19-year-old Caiden Stachowicz charging him with felony arson, making terrorist threats, attempted burglary, and property damage. He would face more than 50 years behind bars if convicted on all counts.

The officer said that as he worked to put out the flames with his extinguisher, Stachowicz told him that he started the fire because he doesn’t like Grothman. The officer handcuffed Stachowicz and took him to the police department. Firefighters and police quickly extinguished the fire, limiting the damage.

During an interview at the department, Stachowicz told the officer that he bought gas and matches to start a fire at Grothman’s office, according to the complaint. He said that he tried to break into the office so he could start the fire inside but couldn’t break the window. He then poured the gas on an electrical box in the back of the building and around the front of the building, lit a match and watched it burn, according to the complaint.

He said he wanted to burn the building down because the U.S. government was shutting down TikTok and Grothman voted “yes” to shutting it down, according to the complaint. Grothman voted for a bill last April that mandated TikTok’s China-based company, ByteDance, sell its U.S. operation by Sunday.