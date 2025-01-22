Trump pardons Silk Road creator Ross Ulbricht

President Donald Trump pardoned Ross Ulbricht , the creator of the drug marketplace Silk Road who is revered by many cryptocurrency enthusiasts and Libertarians.

“I just called the mother of Ross William Ulbright to let her know,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social, misspelling Ulbricht’s name.

Ulbricht was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole nearly a decade ago. He had created and operated Silk Road on the dark web, turning it into an international drug marketplace that facilitated more than 1.5 million transactions. A judge at his 2015 sentencing said Ulbricht was “the kingpin of a worldwide digital drug-trafficking enterprise.”

But crypto enthusiasts have long been championing Ulbricht’s release. Silk Road was one of the first platforms where people could use Bitcoin to buy and sell goods. And many thought he was given an overly harsh sentence. Trump, who courted cryptocurrency enthusiasts during his presidential campaign, said last year that he would work to free Ulbricht.