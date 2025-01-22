Amazon closes all Quebec warehouses, cutting 1,700 jobs

E-commerce giant Amazon.com is exiting its operations in Quebec, leading to the loss of about 1,700 full-time jobs, a company spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The online retailer will phase out operations across seven sites in the province—the only location in Canada with unionized Amazon employees—over the next two months.

It will return to a third-party delivery model, relying on local small businesses, similar to its approach before 2020.

“Following a recent review of our Quebec operations, we’ve seen that returning to a third-party delivery model . . . will allow us to provide even more savings to our customers,” Amazon spokesperson Barbara Agrait said.