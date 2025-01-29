Q: How can I get more sleep?



A: I am writing this at 11:12 p.m., so this advice is as much for myself as it is for anyone else. Here’s what we should all be doing differently:



First, set a schedule and stick to it. The “stick to it” part is hard. But it’s called the golden rule of sleep for a reason. Set a bedtime, and then plan at least 20-40 minutes back from that time to start your bedtime routine. You might even need an alarm to remind you that it’s time to end what you’re doing. So, if you have to get up at 7 a.m. and you want to get seven hours of sleep, you want to be asleep by midnight. That means you should start your bedtime routine by 11:30 p.m..



And speaking of bedtime routine, you know you can’t go directly from staring at a screen to lights out, right? Your mind needs to wind down. Sleep experts recommend that you not only stick to the same bedtime every night, but that you also stick to the same (or similar) process each night.

One option is to take things in 15-20 minute stages. First, prep for the next day (pack lunches, set out clothes) and do your nightly hygiene routine. Then spend 20 minutes doing a relaxing activity like reading. Whatever you do, don’t sleep with your phone next to you.



The other golden piece of sleep advice is intuitive but many of us with desk jobs skip it: Do some kind of physical activity during the day—but not right before bed. If you spend 30-40 minutes a day being active, you will be more physically tired and it will be easier to fall asleep.



