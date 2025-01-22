OpenAI says India court can’t hear case on alleged copyright breach

OpenAI has told an Indian court that any order to remove training data powering its ChatGPT service would be inconsistent with its legal obligations in the United States, according to a recent filing seen by Reuters.
The Microsoft-backed AI firm also said that it was not within the jurisdiction of Indian courts to hear a copyright breach case brought by local news agency ANI as OpenAI had no presence in the country.
In the most high-profile and closely-tracked lawsuit on AI use in India, ANI sued OpenAI in Delhi in November, accusing it of using the news agency’s published content without permission to train ChatGPT.
OpenAI responded to the lawsuit, which is also seeking the deletion of ANI’s data already stored by ChatGPT, in an 86-page filing at the Delhi High Court dated Jan. 10 which has not previously been reported.
OpenAI and other firms have faced a wave of similar lawsuits from prominent copyright owners over alleged misuse of their work to train AI models, including a case brought by the New York Times Company against OpenAI in the United States.
OpenAI has repeatedly denied the allegations, saying its AI systems make fair use of publicly available data.
During a November hearing, OpenAI told the Delhi court it would not use ANI’s content anymore but the news agency argued its published works were stored in ChatGPT’s memory and should be deleted.