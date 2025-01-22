Trump rescinds Biden’s executive order on AI safety, as promised

Hours after returning to the White House, President Donald Trump made a symbolic mark on the future of artificial intelligence by repealing former President Joe Biden’s guardrails for the fast-developing technology.

But what comes next from Trump and how it will diverge from how his predecessor sought to safeguard AI technology remains unclear. The new administration didn’t respond to requests for comment about the repealed Biden policy and even some of Trump’s most enthusiastic tech industry supporters aren’t so sure.

“I think that the previous order had a lot in it,” said Alexandr Wang, the CEO of AI company Scale, describing Biden’s 2023 executive order on AI as overly lengthy but declining to name what about it was harmful. “It’s hard to comment on each individual piece of it. There’s certainly some parts of it that we strongly agree with.”

Wang, who traveled to Washington to attend Trump’s inaugural festivities, is also optimistic that better things are yet to come. He and other Silicon Valley leaders who previously worked with the Biden administration have embraced Trump and hope to guide his approach toward one with fewer restrictions.