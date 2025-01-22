‘TikTok, we mean business’: MrBeast is bidding for the beleaguered app

“Okay fine, I’ll buy TikTok so it doesn’t get banned,” MrBeast posted on X on January 13. Turns out, he wasn’t kidding. Jimmy Donaldson, known to his 347 million YouTube subscribers as MrBeast, has officially joined a bid to acquire TikTok’s U.S. operations.

Days after his initial X post, Donaldson shared a TikTok video again teasing his interest in acquiring TikTok. “I just got out of a meeting with a bunch of billionaires,” he said. “TikTok, we mean business.”

True to his word, MrBeast has indeed teamed up with Employer.com CEO Jesse Tinsley and other investors, submitting an all-cash bid for TikTok, according to a report in Bloomberg.

The U.S. law firm Paul Hastings confirmed MrBeast’s TikTok bid in a statement on Tuesday, revealing that Tinsley is spearheading the investor group. The group reportedly includes “institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals”, with MrBeast being the only publicly named member.