The man who defined 21st-century logo design is retiring (or something like it) to make room for a new generation of designers.

No more Mr. Nice Guy: The incomparable Michael Bierut steps down

[Photo: Aaron Richter for Fast Company]

Author's image

BY Lilly Smith

On a Tuesday last fall, Michael Bierut was sitting in his living room in Tarrytown, New York, about 25 miles away from where he’d typically be on a weekday afternoon at any point over the previous few decades. 

Bierut, 67, had just stepped back from his role as partner at Pentagram, the storied graphic design studio that has shaped the branding for many of the world’s most important companies, and he was feeling restless.

“It’s been disconcerting for me,” Bierut said as we spoke with a view of the Hudson River sparkling from the window. He noted that the rest of Pentagram’s partners were currently on an annual retreat in an undisclosed location. This was the first time he hadn’t attended. “I’m a really black-and-white person. I have two speeds. I do a lot, or I don’t do it at all.” 

For most of his career, Bierut put on a suit and tie, took the Metro-North train from the suburbs to the city, and went to work. Now, he goes to the Flatiron office once a week in his new role as a strategist at-large, where he acts as a part-time consultant on retainer to his fellow partners. Bierut plans to use the rest of his time writing, teaching, and working on independent projects. He has a few ideas for design books.

