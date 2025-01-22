Instagram courts TikTok creators with cash bonuses up to $50,000

TikTok is not only battling for survival this week but also facing fierce competition from rivals eager to poach its top influencers. Among them is Meta’s Instagram, reportedly offering cash bonuses to lure big TikTok creators to its platform, Reels.

According to a report from The Information, Instagram has been actively courting creators with followings in the millions, particularly those who launched their careers on TikTok. On offer are monthly cash incentives ranging from $10,000 to $50,000 if they prioritize posting to Reels.

The deal includes an exclusivity period requiring creators to share their videos on Instagram first, anywhere from one month to several months before distributing them on other platforms.

Meta’s executives are clearly banking on this strategy to inject Instagram with a surge of exclusive content from some of TikTok’s biggest stars, enticing their followers to migrate alongside them. While Instagram hasn’t explicitly named TikTok in its efforts, the timing is a little too convenient.