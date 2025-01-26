How Colorado’s formerly incarcerated people battled extreme weather behind bars

Incarcerated people in Colorado are exposed to climate-related extreme heat and cold, plus flooding and wildfires. Because they’re unable to escape these hazards, their health suffers and some die.

“I remember it being summer, and there’s no way to get away from the sun. And I remember people just burning,” said one formerly incarcerated person. “My [cellmate] at the time, . . . he was out there all day. And he was so purple, and he had edema on his head so bad, you could put your thumb in his forehead and [the print] would just stay.”

Another person recounted how they would escape the heat by pouring water on the ground of their cells to form a shallow pool.

“Granted, it was only a quarter-inch, at the most, deep,” they said. “But you would just strip down to your boxers and just lay on the floor in the water.”