As the CEO of a fast-growing estate planning startup, I’ve had a front-row seat to an industry stuck in the past. For decades, estate planning has resisted innovation by clinging to outdated processes that waste time, money, and resources. It’s relatively still analog in digital times, and it’s time for a reset.

The core issue is painfully clear: In most states, you still can’t legally sign estate planning documents digitally. Instead, you’re required to print out stacks of paperwork, hunt down two witnesses, and coordinate with a notary. It’s an outdated ritual that alienates families, slows progress, and creates unnecessary barriers. BREAKING THROUGH BUREAUCRACY Modernizing estate planning starts with updating the laws. I’ve been advocating for change, successfully lobbying for electronic will (e-will) laws in over a dozen states. These laws pave the way for fully digital estate planning, but passing legislation is only the beginning.

The real challenge—and opportunity—is transforming the customer experience. REIMAGINING THE ESTATE PLANNING PROCESS That’s why we’ve built tools like our “Plan Strength” dashboard, designed to guide people through estate planning with clarity and ease. This dashboard provides users with a real-time assessment of their estate plan’s status—whether it’s properly executed, funded, and legally sound.

Here’s why that matters: Too often, families create estate plans, but fail to complete the critical final steps, like funding a trust. Our dashboard doesn’t just show users what’s missing; it nudges them toward solutions, such as connecting with a mobile notary to get everything signed in the comfort of their own home. Another major pain point is retitling assets, like transferring financial accounts into a trust. Today, this typically requires in-person meetings with bank representatives—a process as tedious as it is unnecessary. I envision a future where retitling assets can be a more seamless, online transaction. By eliminating these bottlenecks, we’re not just improving estate planning—we’re removing excuses for procrastination.

We can tackle modernization by focusing on accessibility. For example, startups can create platforms that integrate estate planning with financial wellness, making it easier for individuals to include planning in their overall financial strategy. Others could leverage artificial intelligence to provide real-time answers to estate planning questions or to pre-fill documents, reducing time spent on manual entry. Large financial institutions are also beginning to recognize the importance of digital solutions. They’re offering clients access to basic estate planning templates or bundling these services with investment advisory programs. They can also partner with estate planning services to ensure clients can build comprehensive plans. The industry must also embrace collaboration and standardization. Advocacy for broader adoption of electronic wills and other digital tools is critical. Organizations could form alliances to push for uniform legislation across states, reducing the patchwork of laws that currently complicates estate planning.

Additionally, I hope to see increased investment in open platforms that allow various systems—like financial institutions, notaries, and legal professionals—to connect seamlessly. This would eliminate redundancies and help customers complete the process more efficiently. A PARTNERSHIP-DRIVEN APPROACH Technology is critical, but so is collaboration. Estate planning has traditionally been the domain of attorneys, financial advisors, and banks. The goal isn’t to disrupt them—it’s to empower them.

I believe in partnering with estate attorneys to streamline their workflows. Imagine a system where attorneys use estate-planning software to handle straightforward cases more efficiently, freeing them to focus on complex plans. The client remains theirs; we simply make their job easier. The same logic applies to financial institutions. Banks, for instance, could sponsor trust creation for their clients, strengthening relationships and increasing customer loyalty. These kinds of partnerships are a win-win: better experiences for customers, better outcomes for businesses. A significant challenge is the lack of trust and understanding between tech companies and traditional estate planning professionals. Many traditional attorneys worry that digital solutions will replace their roles, rather than complement them. Similarly, banks may hesitate to adopt these technologies due to concerns about regulatory compliance or potential liability.

Another barrier is the fragmented nature of the industry. Without clear standards for how digital estate planning tools should integrate with existing systems, collaboration becomes difficult. Leaders should focus on building trust with key stakeholders. Hosting joint workshops or webinars with attorneys and financial advisors could demonstrate how technology complements their expertise, not replace it. Showing them how data will be protected and compliance will be maintained can help alleviate concerns and encourage adoption. Moreover, creating pilot programs or small-scale collaborations could help ease concerns. For example, partnering with a single bank branch to test digital trust creation could showcase the potential benefits without requiring a full-scale commitment.

WHY MODERNIZATION MATTERS This isn’t just about convenience; it’s about accessibility. Estate planning has long been a luxury for the wealthy. By reducing costs and simplifying processes, we can make it attainable for far more people, creating a fairer system for everyone. However, convenience is also important. Today’s consumers expect processes to be seamless and digital. If you can conduct a transaction as important as a home purchase digitally, then why not your estate plan?

The stakes are high. Estate planning isn’t just about transferring assets; it’s about protecting families, preserving legacies, and ensuring peace of mind. Everyone deserves access to these benefits, regardless of income or net worth. A VISION FOR THE FUTURE In the next three to five years, I want to see estate planning become entirely digital. No more paper, no more in-person meetings—just seamless, secure solutions that take minutes instead of months.