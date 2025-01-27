 7 critical thinking skills you need in an AI powered workplace

BY Faisal Hoque4 minute read

We’re at a fascinating yet concerning inflection point with AI. A recent Gallup poll reveals that 79% of Americans are already using AI-powered products in their daily lives, often without realizing it. Meanwhile, as MIT Sloan Review argues, the profound questions AI raises about consciousness, intelligence, and decision-making aren’t primarily technical problems—they’re philosophical ones. We need philosophy to help us understand what AI actually is, what it means to be intelligent, and how we should approach human-AI interaction. Without this philosophical foundation, we risk developing AI systems that don’t align with human values and ways of thinking.

This creates what I call a “philosophical emergency” in my forthcoming book TRANSCEND: Unlocking Humanity in the Age of AI. Unlike previous technological revolutions that primarily changed what we could do, AI is fundamentally altering how we think, reason, and relate to each other. Without developing strong critical thinking skills specifically calibrated for this AI age, we risk becoming passive consumers of AI-driven decisions rather than active, thoughtful partners with this technology. The stakes are incredibly high. It’s not just about using AI tools effectively—it’s about maintaining our capacity for independent thought, authentic human connection, and meaningful decision-making in a world where AI is increasingly embedded in every aspect of our lives. Here are seven essential critical thinking skills, grounded in philosophical wisdom, that we must develop to partner effectively with AI:

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Recognizing limitations. (aka Epistemological Humility): Rooted in Socrates’ famous wisdom: “I know that I know nothing.” Also connects to Immanuel Kant’s limits of human knowledge and reason. When we recognize our own limitations, paradoxically, we become wiser in our interactions with AI.



Example: Deliberately choosing films outside AI’s recommendation bubble, asserting human creativity over algorithmic patterns.

Pattern Recognition vs Pattern Breaking: This draws from existentialist philosophy, particularly Sartre’s concept of radical freedom. While AI follows patterns, humans have what Sartre called the ability to “transcend the given”—to break free from predetermined patterns and create new possibilities.



Example: Choosing to have difficult conversations in person rather than using AI to craft perfect messages, prioritizing authentic connection over convenience.

Value-Based Reasoning: Connects to Aristotle’s concept of practical wisdom (phronesis)—the ability to discern what truly matters in any situation. Also relates to Max Scheler’s hierarchy of values, where he argues that some values (like love and spiritual growth) are inherently higher than others (like comfort and utility).



Example: Understanding that while an AI chatbot might offer comfort, it can’t replace the deep mutual understanding possible in human friendships.

Authentic Connection Awareness: Draws heavily from Martin Buber’s I and Thou philosophy. Buber distinguished between I-It relationships (treating others as objects) and I-Thou relationships (authentic encounters between subjects). This helps us understand the difference between AI interactions and genuine human connection.



Example: Regularly auditing which decisions you’ve unconsciously delegated to AI, from content choices to shopping decisions.

Freedom-Conscious Decision Making: Based on Hannah Arendt’s concept of “thoughtful willing”—making conscious choices rather than being carried along by automation and convenience. Also connects to Kierkegaard’s emphasis on authentic choice-making as central to human existence.



Example: Regularly auditing which decisions you’ve unconsciously delegated to AI, from content choices to shopping decisions.

Ethical Impact Analysis: Builds on Hans Jonas’s “imperative of responsibility”—the idea that modern technology requires a new kind of ethics that considers long-term and far-reaching consequences. Also incorporates utilitarian considerations about maximizing good outcomes while minimizing harm.



Example: Evaluating how using AI for hiring decisions might affect workplace diversity and human potential before implementation.

Transcendent Purpose Alignment: Draws from Viktor Frankl’s logotherapy and the human need for meaning, combined with Maslow’s concept of self-actualization. It’s about using AI while staying focused on higher human purposes and potential.



Example: Using AI to handle routine tasks while intentionally focusing freed-up time on meaningful work and relationships. These seven critical thinking skills aren’t just nice-to-have philosophical concepts; they’re essential survival skills for maintaining our humanity and agency in an AI-augmented world. They help us engage with AI in a way that enhances rather than diminishes our humanity, allowing us to stay grounded in what makes us uniquely human while making the most of AI’s capabilities. The philosophical foundations remind us that we’re not just dealing with technical challenges but with fundamental questions about human nature, purpose, and potential. The great philosophers have wrestled with these questions long before AI came along, and their insights provide rich frameworks for thinking about how we can partner with AI while maintaining and enhancing our humanity. As AI continues to evolve and integrate more deeply into our lives, developing these critical thinking skills becomes not just important but essential for our individual and collective flourishing. They provide the mental tools we need to navigate this new territory thoughtfully and intentionally, ensuring that we remain active participants in shaping our AI-augmented future rather than passive recipients of whatever that future might bring.