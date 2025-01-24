We need to put human creativity at the center of adtech

I’ve been searching for the words to describe my feelings towards the current state of adtech. Terms like “stale,” “stagnant,” and “boring” are among the pejoratives that come to mind. But, if I had to be even more descriptive, I’d have to say that adtech is like a grocery store —and not in a good way.

Just like a grocery store will sell multiple versions of the same product, adtech too is a cacophony of competing firms each effectively doing the same thing. Break down adtech into its constituent tasks—like A/B testing, attribution, analytics, or whatever—and you’ll find dozens, if not hundreds of companies all touting the merits of their products.

Don’t get me wrong. Some of these companies might actually have good products, or they’re competitive on price. But are they innovative? Are they doing anything wildly new, or tackling an existing problem in an imaginative and helpful way? The answer is, almost always, no.

Adtech’s Getting Old

To be clear, this isn’t inherently a bad thing. Innovation for the sake of innovation is a recipe for products with no market fit, or with no obvious utility. We see this every time there’s a hype cycle. When crypto was at its most ludicrous towards the late 2010s, there were no shortage of companies that reimagined existing technologies, but on the blockchain. We’re seeing it again with generative AI.