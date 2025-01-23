States are turning their public benefits systems over to AI. The results have often led to ‘immense suffering’

BY Bryce Covert7 minute read

In 2011, when Michigan was looking for ways to cut spending on its unemployment program after it had been drained by the Great Recession, the state turned to a new idea: building—and eventually deploying—an automated computer system to root out benefit fraud.

The automated fraud detection system generated nearly 63,000 cases between 2013 and 2015 in which Michigan residents were accused of fraud, about 70 percent of which would later be found to be false. Michigan residents accused of fraud were hit with quadruple penalties and subjected to aggressive collection efforts, such as seizing as much as a quarter their wages. Some were arrested and many filed for bankruptcy. The experience took such a hard toll on so many people that the University of Michigan added a suicide hotline number to the website for its unemployment insurance clinic; people accused of fraud openly talked about suicide in front of administrative judges. At least one person took her own life after being hit with $50,000 in fraud penalties. By 2016 the state admitted the $47 million system wasn’t working and started having human employees review and issue all fraud determinations. In 2017, it announced it would refund nearly $21 million to residents falsely accused of fraud. The episode is far from an isolated incident. Indeed, a recent report released by TechTonic Justice, a nonprofit focused on the use of artificial intelligence in systems that impact low-income people, found that most public benefit programs are riddled with AI.

All state Medicaid systems use automation to determine eligibility, according to the report, as well as for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. State SNAP programs also use it to determine how much benefits someone will receive as well as to detect fraud and overpayments. Some states use it to determine access to mental health services in Medicaid. It’s often used in privately managed Medicaid plans’ responses to prior authorization requests, determining whether or not someone’s treatment gets approved, as well as in Medicare Advantage plans. The Social Security Administration uses AI technologies to decide eligibility for disability benefits and enforce the program’s strict asset limits. Some of these systems are built by outside firms like Deloitte or Google, while others, like Michigan’s unemployment fraud detection program, are built by governments themselves. “AI is in every aspect of public benefits administration,” said Kevin De Liban, founder of TechTonic Justice and author of the report. He’s seen it appear in nearly every part of the process: from determining someone’s eligibility to deciding how much in benefits they’re entitled to processing their renewal paperwork to accusing people of wrongly receiving benefits. And it’s almost always at the detriment of poor people, not their benefit. It’s “never really expanding access to benefits, just restricting it and causing devastation on really massive scales,” he said. “Nowhere has this been implemented where it didn’t mean cuts, delays, loss of benefits for people who are eligible, unfounded fraud accusations.” Despite Michigan’s experience, many state unemployment insurance systems are currently using AI-based and automatic decision-making systems to determine eligibility, verify identities, and detect fraud. States, faced with rock-bottom funding for administrative tasks, are looking for quick fixes to staffing shortages. Nevada plans to launch an AI system created by Google to analyze the transcripts of appeals hearings and issue recommendations to judges about whether someone should receive benefits.

