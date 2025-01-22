Can cheaper hot dogs and beer save baseball? Why MLB teams are leaning into value menus

BY Jocelyn Mintz2 minute read

The days of paying 20 bucks for a beer and hot dog at sports stadiums may be heading into their final inning.

The Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday released a “value menu” of cheaper stadium food and drink prices, joining a growing list of team owners who have created lower-priced options for once-overpriced concessions. The “Birdland Value Menu” offers 12 stadium favorites at a low price—11 of which are $5 dollars and under. At stands where such value prices are offered, a hot dog costs $4 and a beer, $5. Pretzel bites, popcorn, nachos and other concessions are also now discounted to under $5. Elsewhere in the Orioles’s stadium, beer cost $11 and hot dogs cost anywhere from $4.10 to $8.25, depending on the stand. The average price for a hot dog in all Major League Baseball (MLB) stadiums is $6, and the average price for a beer is $7. And at football games, the average price for this combo is $15, with some stadiums charging as high as $20.

Fan aversion to these high prices has caused a rethink of conventional pricing schemes, with value menus trickling into stadiums across all professional sports, while MLB has moved to capitalize on what appears to be a winning strategy. The Atlanta Falcons introduced value pricing in 2017, slashing hot dog prices from $8 to $2. The team’s in-stadium transactions rose 30% in the following five years. The new Utah Hockey Club currently offers four different $3 concessions. And in December, the Phoenix Suns announced their own $2 value menu, which included hot dogs, water, fountain soda, a bag of chips, and popcorn.

“A family of four used to spend $98 on hot dogs/water/popcorn. Now they can enjoy that same meal for $24,” Suns owner Mat Ishbia wrote in an X post following the announcement. The Orioles’s Birdland prices are less cheap than some of their MLB counterparts. The Toronto Blue Jays has offered a cheap “Dugout Deals” menu for the past five seasons, where a hot dog costs CA$3.49; the Seattle Mariners released a similar value menu in 2022, where most items cost $3. The pricing moves within the sports industry are part of a larger trend. Fast-food restaurants, for instance, have introduced value deals to entice price-conscious consumers back into restaurants as foot traffic has declined.

