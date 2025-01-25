Fast company logo
From the Kansas City Chiefs Arrowhead Stadium to the Kentucky Derby, Andy Lansing continues to redefine stadium fare for sports fans.

Meet the hot dog king of the NFL

[Photos: courtesy of Levy Restaurants]

BY Paul Muellerlong read

It’s two hours to tip-off between the Orlando Magic and Philadelphia 76ers when I meet Andy Lansing in an executive-level conference room at the Kia Center. A side door swings open and in walks a chef, touting an oversized cutting board lined with two rows of Wagyu beef hot dogs—one with just mustard (never ketchup, says Lansing), the other garnished with a mango salsa for a little local Florida flare.

This is why we came, I think. The Hot Dog King needs his fix.

A diet high in hot dog

Lansing might be the most interesting CEO in America. He heads Levy Restaurants, a 50,000-employee, $4 billion hospitality company that leads culinary operations for more than 250 sports and entertainment venues globally. Lansing visits them all, spending most of his time on the road, assuring food quality and innovation and meeting field team members and partners along the way. In his travels, he sometimes eats up to 10 hot dogs per week, fulfilling the tradition of eating one at each venue. He wakes up at 3:30 a.m. every morning to work out, even on the road, rotating between strength and HIIT training, running, and yoga.

“I wish I loved working out,” Lansing says as we put our hot dogs down and embark on the rest of our food tour. “That would make it so much easier. But I’m religious about it because I have to be. A lot of people exercise for different reasons—mental, whatever it is. I just exercise so I can eat.”



A founding editor of The Players' Tribune, Paul Mueller is a regular contributor to Fast Company.  He has written about the Savannah Bananas and the Most Innovative Companies in Sports for the magazine.. Focusing on the intersection of business and sports, his online pieces range across all sports, from the NFL's secret mission to rid the U.S

