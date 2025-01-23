Instagram is about to look a lot more like TikTok

BY Hunter Schwarz3 minute read

The rectangular grid was just the beginning.

Instagram faced a user revolt after suddenly changing its longtime signature square grid to rectangles starting back on January 17, ruining some users’ carefully aligned profile grids. (R.I.P. Taylor Swift Evermore grid.) Now, the platform says it has additional changes in the works to give users more control over how their profiles look. It’s true, the UI and UX updates should give users a lot more flexibility and control over their individual experience—but no matter what changes users make on an individual level, the app itself is about to look a lot more like TikTok. “We launched a new tall grid on profile this week and I got a lot of feedback, both positive and quite negative,” Instagram head Adam Mosseri wrote in an Instagram caption Monday. “The goal is a simpler, cleaner place that maintains, and even increases, creator control.”

[Screenshot: Instagram] WHICH INSTAGRAM FEATURES ARE CHANGING? Here’s a rundown of the expected changes: Adjust the crop of grid images: Users will soon be able to customize how their posts appear on the grid by letting them adjust the display crop of images and even reorder their grid entirely. Post directly to grid: Instagram also plans to allow users to post directly to the grid without simultaneously posting to their feed.