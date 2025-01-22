Johnson & Johnson ketamine-derived nasal spray gets FDA approval for depression, but JNJ stock dips on earnings

Oral antidepressants are the most common treatment for depression, but they don’t work for everyone. Those who have tried at least two treatment options and have seen little improvement, or sometimes worsening mental health, are classified as having “treatment-resistant depression.” Around 21 million American adults have depression symptoms, and some estimates say of those, about a third (30.9%) don’t respond to treatment.

“Treatment-resistant depression can be very complicated, especially for patients who do not respond to oral antidepressants or cannot tolerate them,” said Bill Martin, Ph.D., Global Therapeutic Area Head, Neuroscience, Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine in Tuesday’s announcement. “For too long, healthcare providers have had few options to offer patients much-needed symptom improvement. Spravato is now available as a stand-alone treatment, meaning patients may experience improvements in depressive symptoms as early as 24 hours and at 28 days—without the need for daily oral antidepressants.”

Spravato, which is derived from ketamine, is not a new drug—it first came on the market in 2019. The spray was previously approved as a companion treatment to an oral antidepressant, as well as a treatment for those experiencing thoughts of suicide or self-harm. But Tuesday’s clearance makes the spray the first stand-alone therapy for treatment-resistant depression.