5 easy steps for mustering up more courage

Ever wimp out? Leave a situation wishing you’d done or said something different? We all have. If you feel like you lack courage, it’s not due to a personal fault. Protecting your physical and emotional personal well-being is an innate drive that can override your goals.

“Humans are wired for safety, for certainty, for shoring up the status quo, and not for risking it,” says Dr. Margie Warrell, author of The Courage Gap: 5 Steps to Braver Action. “Our instinct for self-preservation in the short term has always been strong.”

Our environment has changed since the caveman days when physical threats were frequent and real. What feeds our fears today is the digitalization of the world with a never-ending news cycle at our fingertips. The pandemic also kept people isolated from other perspectives, creating an unwillingness to be open to other points of view.

“Anxiety is higher than it’s ever been,” says Warrell. “We are being bombarded consistently with reasons that make us feel anxious. The algorithms are wired to fuel a sense of insecurity. When people feel less secure, it impacts who they vote for and what they buy. The digital landscape that we’re in is a digital fear economy.”