Progresso’s sold-out soup drops are coming back

Progresso, a popular maker of canned soup, broth, breadcrumbs, and more, just dropped a new product, and this one belongs in the candy aisle. That’s right. Progresso is now making soup-flavored hard candies that resemble cough drops. Fittingly, the product is called Soup Drop. While the first launch sold out almost instantly, it’s going on sale again this Thursday.
The soup maker, which is owned by General Mills, introduced the new product in a press release last week, calling it “Soup you can suck on.” The candy’s first flavor is “Chicken Noodle Soup” that tastes, well, like Chicken Noodle Soup. According to the release, the candy has flavors of broth, savory veggies, soft egg noodles, and a hint of parsley. You know, those classic candy flavors.
“When you’re sick, nothing is truly more reassuring than Chicken Noodle Soup,” said MC Comings, VP, Business Unit Director for Progresso at General Mills in the announcement. “So, we thought, why stop at the soup bowl? We took the beloved flavors of our Progresso Chicken Noodle Soup and packed them into a fun, savory candy Soup Drop for a totally new way to enjoy the taste you love whenever and wherever you want.”
Clearly, soup-flavored candy is the hot new item we didn’t know we needed (even if it’s cold). On Thursday, Progresso took to Instagram to explain that, in under an hour, it was sold out of Soup Drops. “Well this is souper awkward… our Soup Drops sold out before we had the chance to tell you,” the caption reads. “But don’t worry, there’s a fresh batch of Soup You Can Suck On coming your way next Thursday, 1/23 at 9AM ET at ProgressoSoupDrops.com!”
Comments were mixed on the post. Many expressed excitement about trying the next batch of Soup Drops. “These sound intriguing! I love Progresso Soups and would be thrilled to try some soup drops!” one commenter chimed in.
Others were unsure if the announcement was satire, and some were less thrilled about the introduction of Soup Drop. “If the candy doesn’t get hot like soup should be, then sadly, i may have to pass lol,” reads another comment.
The soup-maker seems to have tapped into consumer intrigue and it’s certainly not the first time brands have leaned into offbeat or even totally weird products and flavors. In 2023, Van Leeuwen Ice Cream and Hidden Valley Ranch joined forces to create a ranch-flavored ice cream. Oreo’s and Sour Patch Kids previously teamed up, too, to create a sour cookie.
In recent years, a number of brands have had success with limited-time offerings, which spurred viral social media reviews. Some brands, like Crumbl Cookies, are even known for having a rotating menu which changes weekly. And even if the flavors aren’t thoroughly enjoyed — or are even totally despised — customers still flock to snag them.
The Soup Drops will only be available for a limited time, with batches dropping weekly until the end of January.