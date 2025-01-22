Progresso’s sold-out soup drops are coming back

Progresso, a popular maker of canned soup, broth, breadcrumbs, and more, just dropped a new product, and this one belongs in the candy aisle. That’s right. Progresso is now making soup-flavored hard candies that resemble cough drops. Fittingly, the product is called Soup Drop. While the first launch sold out almost instantly, it’s going on sale again this Thursday.

The soup maker, which is owned by General Mills, introduced the new product in a press release last week, calling it “Soup you can suck on.” The candy’s first flavor is “Chicken Noodle Soup” that tastes, well, like Chicken Noodle Soup. According to the release, the candy has flavors of broth, savory veggies, soft egg noodles, and a hint of parsley. You know, those classic candy flavors.

“When you’re sick, nothing is truly more reassuring than Chicken Noodle Soup,” said MC Comings, VP, Business Unit Director for Progresso at General Mills in the announcement. “So, we thought, why stop at the soup bowl? We took the beloved flavors of our Progresso Chicken Noodle Soup and packed them into a fun, savory candy Soup Drop for a totally new way to enjoy the taste you love whenever and wherever you want.”

Clearly, soup-flavored candy is the hot new item we didn’t know we needed (even if it’s cold). On Thursday, Progresso took to Instagram to explain that, in under an hour, it was sold out of Soup Drops. “Well this is souper awkward… our Soup Drops sold out before we had the chance to tell you,” the caption reads. “But don’t worry, there’s a fresh batch of Soup You Can Suck On coming your way next Thursday, 1/23 at 9AM ET at ProgressoSoupDrops.com!”