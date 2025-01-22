ByteDance releases new AI reasoning model in a bid to challenge OpenAI

TikTok owner ByteDance on Wednesday released an update to its flagship AI model aimed at challenging Microsoft-backed OpenAI ’s latest reasoning model products, as a global race intensified to create AI models capable of tackling complex problems.

The company released Doubao-1.5-pro, an upgrade to its flagship AI model, which it claims outperforms OpenAI’s o1 in AIME, a benchmark test that measures how well AI models understand and respond to complex instructions.

ByteDance’s release comes after Chinese AI startup DeepSeek rolled out an open-source reasoning model called DeepSeek-R1 on Monday that it said rivaled OpenAI’s o1 on several performance benchmarks.

DeepSeek drew widespread attention in global AI circles last month after tests showed its V3 large language model outperformed those of OpenAI and Meta, despite a smaller development budget and plans to charge users a lot less.