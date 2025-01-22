L.A. homeowners seeking to rebuild might shift to these natural materials. Here’s why

BY Reuters3 minute read

Marialyce Pedersen stood in a white Tyvek suit on her Altadena, California, lot leveled by this month’s wildfires. Her house was reduced to ash that spilled into the pool, turning the water a toxic black. But along one wall, a sculpted pink bench and outdoor kitchen looked only slightly worse for wear.

Pedersen built the bench and kitchen using cob, an adobe-like mix of decomposed granite or sand, clay, and natural fiber, an ancient technique she says points to the future for her house and community. “That is going to be the start of my rebuilding efforts. It is one little bright spot,” she said. Los Angeles area fires have killed 27 people and destroyed more than 15,000 homes and structures this month. They are still burning, and former homeowners are starting to think about rebuilding. Those determined to stay want houses that the next fire will not burn easily and that, if burnt, will not turn the soil, water, and air into a toxic hazard.

Subscribe to the Design newsletter. The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone has been telling residents to prepare for the next time. “We must manage the wildfire ecosystem,” he said at a recent community meeting, “but we really need to start with structure hardening,” the process of building resilient homes. Fans of “natural building” techniques, like the cob used by Pedersen, see need and opportunity. Adobe bricks made of clay, sand, and straw, similar to cob, have long been used in the Southwest. More recently, hay bale houses have been constructed with walls made of insulating straw and a coating of fire-resistant plaster.

Pedersen was one of about 40 people who joined a recent workshop on the eastern side of Los Angeles to brainstorm a way forward with so-called natural building techniques. On the west side, near the Palisades fire, herbalist Marysia Miernowska, 41, started a petition that has received nearly 2,000 signatures calling for adoption of natural building techniques by government officials. “A lot of people just feel it’s inherently insane to just rebuild the same way,” said Miernowska. Toxins released in the fires are everywhere.

She wants to change the idea of a beautiful home from exotic woods and materials to affordable and made from earth. But she also sees natural building techniques as working for people who want modern-looking homes. “It doesn’t have to be a hippy hobbit house” she said. LAND OF QUAKES, FIRESTORMS Los Angeles County has a reputation among natural builders of being cautious, given the risks of a region plagued by earthquakes as well as firestorms. But some officials discussing the rebuilding effort have signaled openness to change.

advertisement

County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, who represents Altadena, said “Everything is going to be looked at,” when asked after a community meeting about building materials such as adobe. Los Angeles County Public Works Director Mark Pestrella, one of the officials coordinating site clean-up and construction permitting, told Reuters that groups should come to his department to discuss new materials. Bring along designers and engineers to strike agreements on what works, he said. “We have plenty of adobe structures that have been built in L.A. County up in some of these fire areas,” Pestrella said. L.A. has a process for accepting alternative building materials.

“It’s just a matter of ‘Is it in the code or do we have to go through an alternate means of review’? We have the capacity.” That is encouraging to Ben Loescher, an architect who is a longtime advocate of adobe, in particular. “The State of California has not taken this seriously and they really need to. I think it’s obvious to everyone that business as usual is not working.” One major question for builders is whether earthen materials are appropriate for earthquake country. Sasha Rabin, who advocates for and builds cob structures, said that in L.A. the technique might be more appropriate for walls that replace combustible fences or fire-proof outbuildings.

Loescher said that New Zealand, which is also a center for earthquakes, had adopted rules for buildings made from earth. “Physics and earthquakes are not that different around the world,” he said wryly. “In California, all masonry structures are required to be reinforced,” he added. “The same thing can be done with earthen materials, whether it’s cob or adobe, compressed earth block, or rammed earth.” Natural building is one solution of many, he adds. Natural builder Chris Martinez, 34, helped Pedersen build her outdoor kitchen. His nearby house was destroyed, except for a cob bench. He notes there are questions such as how to finance new buildings and how to get insurance—problems that may slow conventional builders as well after the fires.