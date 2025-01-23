‘The Brutalist’ used AI voice editing. Is that such a crime?

Brady Corbet’s epic follows Hungarian Jew László Tóth, played by Adrien Brody, as he flees the Nazis and picks up his architecture practice in the United States. Eventually he manages to bring his wife, Erzsébet, played by Felicity Jones, to join him. Both characters frequently speak in Hungarian throughout the film. That dialogue, it turns out, may have been supplemented by an AI speech tool.

In an interview with RedShark News, The Brutalist’s editor, Dávid Jancsó, revealed that the film had employed Respeecher, an AI voice editing tool. Cinephiles online blew up, with some even planning to boycott the film. Corbet is now on an oddball apology tour, clarifying just how AI was used by the production. But he shouldn’t have to be. The mass freakout fundamentally misunderstands what film editing actually looks like, and how films stay on budget.

What is “artificial” film editing?

Jancsó is a native Hungarian speaker; he knows how difficult the language is to replicate. That’s true even for Brody, whose mother is in fact a Hungarian refugee. While producers coached Brody and Jones intensively, they used the AI tool Respeecher to insert some of Jancsó’s own pronunciations into the dialogue.