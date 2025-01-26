Spending out of control?  These 3 tricks will help you rein it in

BY Emily Guy Birken4 minute read

Years ago, a friend was alarmed to discover $2,000 missing from her bank account. She couldn’t imagine how someone had managed to steal from her—until she had the dawning realization that she was that someone. Over the course of a very stressful six-week period, she had blown two grand in dribs and drabs, never shelling out more than $45 at a time.

My friend’s situation is a textbook example of why understanding your spending is crucial to budgeting. But unless you happen to be the sort of person who actually enjoys spreadsheets (and, yes, they do exist), tracking your spending is probably about as appealing as a colonoscopy. Thankfully, there are ways to keep an eye on your spending that don’t require you to track every penny. Here’s what you need to know. Why your spending habits matter At its core, a budget is a framework for determining how much money comes and goes each month. To reach your goals, you should be making active choices about your money, rather than simply letting the money flow through your hands without any forethought.

And this is why it’s so important to understand your spending habits, since that is the part of personal finance we’re least likely to think about before acting. While my friend’s loss of $2,000 was an extreme example, every single one of us has had a similar experience. Spending money is remarkably easy (especially in the time of one-click purchasing), but keeping a mental tally of our expenses is impossible. There is no shortage of opportunities to spend and overspend and borrow to spend, meaning we’re fighting an uphill battle in trying to keep our expenses below our income. Tracking your spending is a way to force yourself to know your spending habits and think about your money choices—but it’s not the only way. Creating a budget without tracking There are several ways to get a handle on your spending habits without having to track your expenses. Any of these strategies can give you the information you need to make proactive budgeting decisions.

