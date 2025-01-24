This one trick helped me turn winter from the season of blah into a season of aha

I’ve never been a big fan of winter. These postholiday months have always seemed like a seasonal waiting room, a dark stretch of time to be endured until nature ushers me into spring. But not this year. I’ve come to understand that if I want January and February to be good to me, I need to be good to them.

Recasting my typical winter state of mind to establish a new seasonal holiday, I blended the words “boredom” and “doldrums” into a different expression for a different experience: Doordom.

Treating this new holiday as I do my traditional favorites means discovering seasonally relevant ways to decorate and celebrate. The garland greens and colored lights of December have given way to streams of silver foil swags, aglow with white lights, lanterns with forest motifs, and flickering flame birch log candles, all on battery timers so my loft remains twinkly despite the darkness outside my city windows.

My winter programming

My TV queue is filled with cozy British mysteries—the episodic equivalent of having a fireplace—and Nordic Noir. If you are going to sink into winter, here is your inspiration.