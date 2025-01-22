Velveeta just made nacho cheese you can stick in your pocket

The innovators over at Kraft Heinz (the masterminds behind products like burger dipping sauce and Taylor Swift-themed ranch) have just invented another product that no one asked for, but, deep down, everyone needs: portable Velveeta.

Vel2Go will be available starting today on Walmart’s website. The limited-edition product comes in one box that contains four 1.1 ounce packets of pure plasticky yellow goodness, complete with tearable foil packaging to ensure that cheese enjoyers everywhere can get their fix. To top it off, each individual serving is wrapped in a yellow label resembling a slice of American cheese.

[Photo: Velveeta]

According to a Velveeta press release, one in four millennials and Gen Zers bring their own condiments on the go to add to everyday meals. Yet, the brand laments, “cheese lovers are left dissatisfied due to lack of convenient, cheese condiments”—that is, until now.