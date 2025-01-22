Velveeta just made nacho cheese you can stick in your pocket

Step aside, ketchup, mustard, and mayo. There’s a new condiment packet in town.
The innovators over at Kraft Heinz (the masterminds behind products like burger dipping sauce and Taylor Swift-themed ranch) have just invented another product that no one asked for, but, deep down, everyone needs: portable Velveeta.
Vel2Go will be available starting today on Walmart’s website. The limited-edition product comes in one box that contains four 1.1 ounce packets of pure plasticky yellow goodness, complete with tearable foil packaging to ensure that cheese enjoyers everywhere can get their fix. To top it off, each individual serving is wrapped in a yellow label resembling a slice of American cheese.
According to a Velveeta press release, one in four millennials and Gen Zers bring their own condiments on the go to add to everyday meals. Yet, the brand laments, “cheese lovers are left dissatisfied due to lack of convenient, cheese condiments”—that is, until now.
“For over 100 years, Velveeta fans have unlocked unrestrained pleasure” (um, what) “by adding the cheesy goodness to foods like nachos, hamburgers, vegetables—even a bowl of ramen,” the release reads. “Now, with the launch of Vel2Go—the first on-the-go cheese packet on the market—the brand is making it easier than ever for fans to elevate any food item to satisfy those cheesy cravings.”
Packet-ifying Velveeta
A portable Velveeta cheese brings to mind a few logistical concerns, especially given the product’s tendency to congeal into a hard block when cold. According to Stephanie Vance, brand manager at Velveeta, the packets are “sold at room temperature” and do not need to be warmed in order to “achieve the creamy Velveeta cheese fans know and love.” She didn’t reveal the science behind this permanently liquidy formula, but she did note that the consumer experience should be “similar to squeezing a Heinz ketchup packet.”
For now, Vance adds, Vel2Go’s limited launch at Walmart will serve as a test to gauge shoppers’ interest in the packets. We’re a bit hesitant to embrace the idea of lukewarm cheese spread, but one product image seems to suggest a potential solution: storing the cheese packet in your back pocket until they’re ready to go (yum).
To those with a habit of assembling nachos in transit, this might just be the best condiment ever.