Is Elon Musk a government employee? Here’s why it matters

Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, is CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, but when it comes to his work with the federal government, his status is a lot less clear. While he’s firmly in charge of Donald Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) , whether he will actually become a government employee is still an unanswered question.

That might seem like a technicality. Musk has Trump’s ear and the two have basically been inseparable for months now. But as Trump’s second term gets underway and DOGE begins to have actual power in the administration, whether or not Musk is named a “special government employee” could have some real impacts—as well as lead to some legal challenges, some of which have already been filed.

Since DOGE is not an official government department, Musk did not have to go through any sort of vetting or confirmation process. The department will report to the White House chief of staff Susie Wiles via an administrator (though it’s unclear if Musk will fill that role), according to the executive order establishing it. DOGE will actually be a reorganization (and renaming) of an existing division called the United States Digital Service, which was established in August 2014 by President Barack Obama.

Elon Musk was initially expected to have an office in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, which is part of the White House complex, but not part of the West Wing. Now, according to a report in the New York Times, Musk might be moving into the same building as Trump, giving him even more access to the executive office.