Trump to announce $500 billion private sector AI infrastructure investment

President Donald Trump is due to announce private sector investment of up to $500 billion of artificial intelligence infrastructure on Tuesday, two sources told Reuters.

OpenAI, SoftBank, and Oracle plan a joint venture called Stargate, and have committed $100 billion initially and then up to $500 billion into Stargate over the next four years, the sources said.

CBS first reported the expected announcement.

SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son, OpenAI’s Sam Altman, and Oracle’s Larry Ellison are due at the White House on Tuesday, according to the CBS report.