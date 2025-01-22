Samsung’s Galaxy S25 phones are—you guessed it—all-in on AI

Here’s a surprising statistic Samsung uses to explain the overwhelming AI focus in its new Galaxy S25 phones: According to customer surveys, AI features are the second-largest factor in peoples’ purchase decisions.

Maybe that’s because people want to see what the hype is about, or because they’ve been adopting AI tools like ChatGPT or Google Gemini and want easier access to them. Or maybe it’s because Samsung lumps a bunch of other desirable features—like camera quality and battery life—into an overall “performance” category that remains the bigger selling point.

In any case, the Galaxy S25, S25+, and S25 Ultra are loaded with AI features, which Samsung says are more deeply integrated on both the hardware and software levels compared to last year’s phones.

“We have built AI in, from the Android framework and even the chipset AP (application processor) on up,” says Blake Gaiser, the director of product management for Samsung Electronics America.