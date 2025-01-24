Common reasons for conversion failures in home services marketing

BY Sergio Alvarez4 minute read

More than any other industry, home services rely heavily on the human touch. Homeowners and landlords like to get a measure of the character of the people who will be working on their properties, as well as their expertise. Because of the importance of the human element, home services businesses are traditionally slow tech adopters (particularly SMBs). This is to their detriment.

Although the human touch is definitely a must-have in this trust-based business, utilizing technology, particularly digital marketing, is critical for companies that aspire to growth. Before moving full-speed ahead, however, you’ll want to know which common home services marketing mistakes to avoid—both in terms of tech and the human element. OUTDATED AND POORLY DEVELOPED WEBSITE About 27% of small businesses lack a website. If your business isn’t among them, that’s a great start. But when was the last time you revamped the design and content? And is it just a one-pager or a more fleshed-out digital presence?

It may be time to invest in a site redesign if yours looks outdated. Consumers often view this as a red flag and a reason to turn to your competitors instead. Before revamping, take inventory of any high-performing pages—you’ll likely want to keep that content or only do a light refresh. Some tips for a site redesign include: • Use a full-width design.

• Add plenty of white space. • Use solid colors and clearly distinguishable page elements. • Add useful links and/or info to the footer.

• Update your logo, typography, and content. • Ensure the call to action (CTA) is clearly identifiable. SLOW RESPONSE TIMES

Many businesses in this industry are quite small, with only a few employees. This is a recipe for slow response times, which causes frustration among prospects and often encourages them to look elsewhere. Even if you’re busy on a big job and your calendar is booked for the weeks to come, you’ll need to commit to taking the time to return all calls, texts, and emails promptly, and providing all estimates as soon as possible. INEXPERIENCED POINTS OF CONTACT Even if your business is mid-size or larger with a fully staffed receptionist desk, you may fail to convert if your prospects’ main points of contact aren’t genuinely knowledgeable about your niche. A prospect calling a roofing company about damaged flashing, for example, will likely be frustrated to encounter a receptionist who doesn’t know what flashing is. It’s worth the time and effort to develop and implement an in-depth training program for all customer-facing employees, including reception staff.

NEGLECTING LOCAL SEO It’s typical for home services businesses to serve customers in a limited geographic area. It makes no sense to target HVAC customers in San Diego if your business serves Wichita, Kansas, which means you won’t want to bother with nationwide SEO efforts. Instead, focus on local SEO, which will improve your visibility in local search results. First, you’ll need to focus on local keywords. (If you aren’t familiar with keyword research, you may wish to hire a marketing partner to help you identify the best keywords to target for your business and area.) Examples include “air conditioner installation in Wichita” and “stucco repair in Fairfield.” You’ll want to optimize your site pages for these local keywords, as well as add a local business schema to your website.

Next, if you haven’t yet claimed your free Google Business Profile (GBP), do so right away. With an optimized GBP, your business may show up in the local pack results in Google. (This is what local users will see when searching for a business near them.) RELYING ON ONE OR TWO MAIN MARKETING CHANNELS I previously mentioned that home services companies tend to be slow tech adopters. Even when they do jump on the bandwagon, they tend to only use one or two main digital marketing channels. To truly boost your growth, however, you’ll need to curate an omnichannel presence and meet your customers where they are.

For example, instead of only having a website and a Facebook page on which you focus on organic posts, start setting up social media ad campaigns, both on Facebook and other platforms. Try Google pay-per-click ads (and create a relevant landing page for paid ad campaigns). Set up an email marketing campaign. Try breaking out of the mold and doing TikTok videos (e.g., a series of how-to hacks for homeowners). In short, you can experiment with different channels to identify the ones that best support your business. FAILURE TO TRACK MARKETING RESULTS Even small home services companies generally understand that investing in marketing campaigns is crucial for sustained revenue. You really do have to spend money to make money. Yet, many SMBs lack the manpower necessary to not only work on advertising but also track the results. If that describes you, it may be time to think about bringing in a marketing partner.