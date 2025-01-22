A better way to treat youth mental health

BY Monika Roots5 minute read

After founding my pediatric mental health care company in 2021, one of our first patients was a child who’d been referred to us from the emergency room (ER) after a deeply troubling experience in the healthcare system. She was put on medication by her primary care provider (PCP) to help her cope with emotional struggles following a breakup, but when the initial dosage didn’t seem to work, her doctor kept increasing it. Over time, she developed severe side effects, including self-harm behaviors like hair-pulling. Desperate for help, her mother begged the PCP to take her off the medication, but the provider didn’t know how to safely taper the dosage.

In a state of panic, they went to the ER, but the ER isn’t equipped to manage complex medication adjustments like this. It’s not something they do. The PCP had referred the family to the ER for help, but the ER essentially sent them back. This left the mother in shambles, caught in a system where no one seemed able—or trained—to help. Sadly, this story is far too common. Providers often prescribe psychiatric medications without adequate training, relying on studies rather than clinical expertise. It’s like trying to treat chest pain by prescribing heart medication without consulting a cardiologist first. You wouldn’t manage an arrhythmia without expert input, yet we see this approach all the time in mental health care. But it’s not the PCP’s fault—they’re not set up to handle mental health crises. Yet, the lack of collaboration and expertise in these situations have devastating consequences for families. It’s a glaring symptom of a much larger crisis: the youth mental health epidemic.

The alarming state of youth mental health According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), suicide rates among children and young adults increased by 62% between 2007 and 2021, with social media platforms contributing to feelings of inadequacy, isolation, and hopelessness. This alarming trend reflects a broader crisis: Between 2016 and 2020, 5.6 million children and adolescents were diagnosed with anxiety and 2.4 million with depression. While these figures predate the pandemic, the crisis has deepened in recent years, especially among adolescent girls, who face mounting social pressures, academic stress, and the pervasive impact of social media. In 2023, 73% of adolescent girls reported at least one mental health issue, with nearly half (48%) experiencing comorbid conditions. The unfair burden on pediatricians The youth mental health crisis isn’t just staggering in numbers—it’s playing out every day in pediatric clinics. With 74% of U.S. counties lacking child psychiatrists, pediatricians, who didn’t sign up to manage mental health care, are now on the front lines because other mental health services are either full or inaccessible. These doctors have taken an oath to care for their patients, but they’re being asked to treat mental health conditions, often with inadequate resources and training.

