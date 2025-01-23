Inside the design of ‘Skeleton Crew,’ Lucasfilm’s bid to recapture the joy of old ‘Star Wars’

Skeleton Crew is 10-year-old me’s favorite Star Wars show. The series follows four children who escape the boring planet of At Attin in search of adventure only to try to get back to it chased by a space Long John Silver and a cohort of bloodthirsty, gold-hungry pirates.

The premise itself is charming enough, but really it’s the design of Skeleton Crew’s world that is responsible for its real magic. Every aspect of the production design has been carefully developed to serve a single objective: to view the galaxy far, far away through the eyes of a kid who sees it for the first time.

The show is filled with details that make you feel like a kid watching Star Wars. Like its protagonists, four space Goonies. Or the instantly iconic spaceship they find buried in their neighborhood’s backyard forest, which takes them to a pirates’ cove in the middle of a nebula (one that looks like the cosmic version of a bay somewhere “deep in the Caribbean”).

There’s also a fantastic alien owl who is an astronomer, a robotic first mate with a creature living inside his head, an ancient booty in the heart of a booby-trapped secret maze, and Jude Law just being Jude bloody-damn-hot Law chasing a legendary treasure planet. Ultimately, though, it’s the way the production team built this new (old) world that made it all click as an experience that struck my 8-year-old kid and my grown-up self with a 1.2-gigawatt lightning bolt of happy feels.