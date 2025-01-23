Four considerations when setting goals for the new year

BY Geri Johnson4 minute read

January 1 isn’t just the start of a new year—it’s the ultimate blueprint day in our house. Every year on the first, my wife, Kathy, and I use the day as a planning day. I’m not as much of a believer in “New Year’s resolutions” as I am in having a plan. In fact, data suggests that of the Americans who set resolutions, only about 9% actually stick to their goals and achieve them throughout the year. That’s why I like to think of my goals as my plan for the year instead of “resolutions.”

Setting goals—whether for your career or personal life—should follow the same approach. Here’s how to start the year strong with goals that stick and a plan that works. 1. MAKE GOALS CLEAR AND ACTIONABLE Goals like, “I want to travel more,” or, “I want to further my education,” are too big and nebulous—they need to be specific to be actionable.

I’m a fan of SMART goals (specific, measurable, actionable, relevant, time-bound). I’m sure not every plan I make is perfectly SMART, but I’m a big fan of the principles. Instead of, “I want to travel more,” make it, “I want to visit a country on my bucket list this year.” What’s holding you back at this point? Is it booking the flight, finding a hotel, asking friends to go, etc.? Identify those items and start working on them. From there, you have a clearer result in mind, which can make the next step a little easier. 2. GET IT ON THE CALENDAR

Once you’ve determined your ideal endgame, create incremental steps on how you’ll get there and what changes you need to make. This year, I set a goal that I want to earn my master’s degree in business (see how I made it more specific than “Further my education”?). The first step of the plan is to get the project on the calendar. Then I will start researching universities, narrow down the selection, and apply. This is where many people get stuck. They never start because it’s not on their calendar, so they never set aside the time. These smaller steps make up the entirety of how I will get there. You need the small steps on your calendar to make the goal less daunting.

The same can be said for setting goals at work. Our team sets yearly KPIs we must achieve by December 31. To get there, we set small milestones to reach along the way. For example, if we want to get our client featured in 50 media stories throughout the year, it means we must bring in one placement per week on average. If the team is not meeting those incremental goals, it’s time for a revamp of our strategy. This might include a brainstorming session with someone else at the agency outside the account or advice from the leadership team to get back on track. 3. THINK ABOUT THE WHY AND DO SOMETHING

Take a step back and think about “the why” behind your goals. For example, my goal to work out every week is about wanting to feel better both physically and mentally. Rather than being too prescriptive and setting a goal to work out five times a week, I’m setting a goal to get some form of movement in every day. This helps me still get the value without feeling discouraged if I don’t hit that five-times-a-week mark. Once we start to get off track, it becomes easy to give up entirely. By creating a fallback, you can still achieve even on your bad days, it’s a lot easier to stick to your plan and prevent getting discouraged. 4. HOLD YOURSELF ACCOUNTABLE WITH CHECK-INS

As with any goal—professional or personal—you need to regularly check in on progress. Kathy and I sit down once a quarter and give ourselves a grade for how we have done so far keeping on track with our plan. Let’s just say last year I gave myself a D+ in June for my plan to upgrade our network equipment. That’s okay. It’s why we have these check-ins—so I can hold myself accountable, create a new plan to get back on track, and make necessary changes, rather than considering the goal a flop and waiting until next year. In the same way, at Next PR, we report to clients on a quarterly basis to track progress toward annual KPIs, determine what’s working and what’s not, and discuss how we can adjust to better meet their business objectives. Quarterly checkpoints reenergize us. These meetings provide a scheduled time to sit down and think about the big picture, since it’s so easy to get caught up in the day-to-day. Take time to think about that “why” and determine if your plan needs to be shifted or tweaked to better meet business needs.