‘We’ve got 1,460 days to go’: This TikTok creator is monitoring egg prices under Trump

President Donald Trump’s chaotic first day back in office saw him deliver on some big promises, declaring the federal government will only recognize two genders, scrapping DEI policies, and restoring TikTok to the masses. One campaign pledge, however, quietly slipped under the radar: lowering the price of eggs.
One TikTok creator has now shouldered the responsibility to hold Trump to his word. “Day 1 of 1,461 days where I report on the price of eggs for the entirety of the Trump presidency.”
To ensure fairness, @magdacious is tracking a mix of store-brand and organic, pasture-raised eggs. On her first day, she reported Pete and Gerry’s organic eggs priced at $6.99 for a dozen, while Bowl & Basket, a store-brand option, came in slightly cheaper at $5.99. At Whole Foods, Vital Farms eggs were the most expensive at $7.79, while their 365-brand eggs were the most affordable at just $4.19.
“That was day one; we’ve got 1,460 days to go,” she concluded in the video. The viral series has since caught TikTok’s attention, racking up 1.3 million views in less than 24 hours, with many pledging to follow along for the next four years.
“Why are your eggs so expensive,” a confused European questioned in the comments, drawing attention to a key issue in the 2024 presidential race. The price of eggs and other household grocery items made up much of Trump’s campaign, as he vowed to bring down the cost quickly for American families if voted back into the White House.
“Very simple word, groceries,” Trump told NBC’s Meet the Press last month. “Like almost—you know, who uses the word? I started using the word—the groceries. When you buy apples, when you buy bacon, when you buy eggs, they would double and triple the price over a short period of time, and I won an election based on that. We’re going to bring those prices way down.”
One commenter pointed out that the price of eggs, currently inflated by an outbreak of bird flu, is affected by many external factors. To which @magdacious countered: “so what you’re saying is the president shouldn’t run on promising to lower egg prices when they know that the president can’t change prices.”