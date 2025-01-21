‘We’ve got 1,460 days to go’: This TikTok creator is monitoring egg prices under Trump

President Donald Trump’s chaotic first day back in office saw him deliver on some big promises, declaring the federal government will only recognize two genders, scrapping DEI policies , and restoring TikTok to the masses . One campaign pledge, however, quietly slipped under the radar: lowering the price of eggs.

One TikTok creator has now shouldered the responsibility to hold Trump to his word. “Day 1 of 1,461 days where I report on the price of eggs for the entirety of the Trump presidency.”

To ensure fairness, @magdacious is tracking a mix of store-brand and organic, pasture-raised eggs. On her first day, she reported Pete and Gerry’s organic eggs priced at $6.99 for a dozen, while Bowl & Basket, a store-brand option, came in slightly cheaper at $5.99. At Whole Foods, Vital Farms eggs were the most expensive at $7.79, while their 365-brand eggs were the most affordable at just $4.19.

“That was day one; we’ve got 1,460 days to go,” she concluded in the video. The viral series has since caught TikTok’s attention, racking up 1.3 million views in less than 24 hours, with many pledging to follow along for the next four years.