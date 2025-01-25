Stressed about your budget? Here’s 5 things you need to know

BY Next Big Idea Club8 minute read

Dana Miranda is a financial educator, journalist, and creator of the Healthy Rich newsletter, where she writes about money for misfits. She has contributed to Forbes, Business Insider, The New York Times, CNBC, and The Motley Fool, among many other outlets.

What’s the big idea? The personal finance industry has been teaching ineffective wealth habits for decades. The dominant advice is that budgeting is of absolute importance, but emerging research is dismantling this approach to money management. A life of prosperity does not emerge from restrictive rules and a scarcity mindset—it starts with intuition and generosity. Below, Dana shares five key insights from her new book, You Don’t Need a Budget: Stop Worrying about Debt, Spend without Shame, and Manage Money with Ease. Listen to the audio version—read by Dana herself—in the Next Big Idea App. 1. Budgeting doesn’t work Basically, every piece of financial advice—whether you’re trying to pay off debt, save for a big purchase, or start investing—starts with “make a budget.” This sounds a lot like what we see in healthcare, where every piece of health and wellness advice goes back to losing weight. In both cases, we’re defaulting to restriction.

Decades of research in the medical field shows that weight loss doesn’t always yield the health outcomes people want. Dieting doesn’t work well for weight loss or health improvement. So, I wondered what the research would say about budgeting. The most surprising thing I found was how little research exists about the effectiveness of budgeting. Almost no one is asking whether the practice effectively improves a financial situation. However, I did find a few researchers trying to determine the effectiveness of budgeting. The truth about budgeting contradicts everything the personal finance industry has been teaching. A 2018 study at the University of Minnesota found that budgets are unsustainable and don’t reduce spending. Through one experiment, they found participants got less enjoyment out of spending when they tracked their budgets closely, and this effect was stronger for people with less money. That lower enjoyment meant people were less likely to continue budgeting in the future. Researchers wrote, “Tracking a budget may reduce the enjoyment associated with spending by increasing pain of paying through a tightened link between costs and benefits.” In another experiment, the same researchers found budgeting encourages a splurge-and-restrict cycle exactly like the binge-and-restrict cycles we see with diets. “People may use perceived progress as an excuse to take a break and may splurge a little,” the authors wrote, giving budgeters “little net benefit.”

