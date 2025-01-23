How America’s work standards are hurting employees

Adam Chandler is a journalist. He was formerly a staff writer at The Atlantic and his work has appeared in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, WIRED, and Vox, among many other publications. He is a recurring guest on The History Channel’s The Food That Built America and regularly appears across television and radio, such as on CBS and NPR.

The Bootstraps Myth—the belief that anyone can succeed with hard work and a little moxie—is a core tenet of American life. It’s visible in culture, policy, and civics. But there’s a dark side to this ideal. If you fail to get ahead, it means that you didn’t try hard enough. I call this The American Abracadabra.

Below, Adam shares five key insights from his new book, 99% Perspiration: A New Working History of the American Way of Life. Listen to the audio version—read by Adam himself—in the Next Big Idea App.

American work standards are damaging the well-being of employees, as well as the success of companies. Myths about achievement, productivity, and equality are clouding our collective reasoning about what leads to a long and fulfilling life. Fixing job culture has the power to fix America’s social crisis.

The danger of the abracadabra is that it turns success or failure into a matter of individual character, rather than prompting us to collectively confront the obstacles that have made achieving success so much harder in recent years. To understand what prevents Americans from a prosperous and stable life, we might examine the costs of housing, healthcare, childcare, and college in the U.S. A recent study by the Brookings Institution revealed that an astonishing 44% of Americans hold jobs that qualify as low-wage.

2. Everyone benefits from time off, especially employers

Generous time-off policies in the U.S. have long been looked upon with suspicion by bottom-line-minded employers, particularly when compared to America’s peer nations. One result is that American workers log more work hours than nearly all other industrialized countries. They also tend to eschew the breaks to which they’re entitled. According to Pew, roughly half of all U.S. workers avoid using their allotted time off out of fear of seeming disloyal, replaceable, or burdening their coworkers. Interestingly, it’s higher earners in particular who are the most reluctant to use all their paid time off. Studies have found that at companies with unlimited time-off policies, workers take even fewer days off.

“Employees who take time off are not only happier and healthier, but also more productive, more creative, and more loyal.”

There’s a strong case for employers to encourage workers to step away from their desks and take time off. Employees who take time off are not only happier and healthier, but also more productive, more creative, and more loyal. Another big piece of this equation is the high cost of turnover for companies in training and replacing workers, as well as in lost morale. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics in 2019, Gallup put a conservative price tag of $1 trillion on the replacement cost of employees who leave their jobs in the U.S. each year, estimating that “The cost of replacing an individual employee can range from one-half to two times the employee’s annual salary.”