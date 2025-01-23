5 tech trends for 2025 and a reflection on last year’s predictions

BY Steven Malony3 minute read

In 2023, I shared tech trends that were set to shape the year just past. From the mainstream adoption of mixed reality to significant strides in sustainable technology, 2024 was a testament to the rapid evolution of the tech world.

This recap not only highlights the transformative advancements we’ve witnessed but also sets the stage for the exciting innovations poised to redefine 2025. Let’s explore how these trends unfolded and what lies ahead. 2024’S TECH TREND FORECAST: A RECAP 1. Wearables, AR, VR, and MR

In 2024, mixed reality, which was once a far-out concept, became more mainstream. Apple’s Vision Pro launched and then expanded globally; smart glasses gained traction in awareness and popularity; and AR/VR technologies played an important role in health care and law enforcement. The FDA approved 69 AR/VR medical devices, while VR training for police improved decision-making techniques and empathy. 2. Automotive advancements Electric vehicles play a central role in the motivated objectives of zero-emission targets, with global sales increasing 35% from 2022 to 2023, pushing the total global fleet to 40 million. In the first quarter of 2024, sales grew by 25% compared to the same period in 2023.

3. Robotics and AI AI has introduced noteworthy developments in accessibility, making technology more inclusive for users with disabilities. For example, AI-enhanced voice detection systems, real-time transcription of audio and video content with enhanced accuracy in detecting context and nuances of the speaker, and instantaneous translation of captions into multiple languages help break language barriers around the world. 4. Wired to wireless: The evolution of wireless charging

The Wireless Power Consortium announced Qi v2.0, the latest generation of the Qi standard, that is taking wireless charging to the next level and unifying the world under one global standard. 5. Sustainable tech: Tackling climate change Sustainability remained a central focus. Companies like Belkin led efforts to reduce environmental impact, transitioning to post-consumer recycled plastics. Innovative charities working to engage different sectors including tech, like Music Declares Emergency, ramped up their efforts.

TOP FIVE TECH TRENDS TO WATCH FOR IN 2025 1. Faster wireless charging In 2025, I anticipate wireless charging will continue to chase the speeds of wired solutions. Advancements in magnetic resonance, radio frequency charging, and inductive coupling have the power to make wireless charging faster and more efficient.

2. AI expansion: Ethics and empowerment I predict generative AI will continue to grow and become more specialized. However, as AI takes on more decision-making roles, ethics on how it’s used should take a central role. At Belkin, AI adoption will empower our employees to work more efficiently, not replace them. Research from Microsoft’s AI implementation shows employees felt 20% more engaged, 34% more empowered, and 27% more productive with AI-driven efficiencies. For every dollar invested in AI, companies are realizing an average of $3.5 in return.

3. Cybersecurity and privacy innovations As cyber threats grow, Zero Trust Architecture is poised to become more widespread, requiring organizations to verify every user and device. AI-powered cybersecurity tools could offer real-time threat detection and adaptive responses. Privacy-enhancing technologies like homomorphic encryption allow data analysis while safeguarding privacy, especially in sensitive sectors like health care and finance. Belkin’s secure KVM business will continue to meet the rising demand for remote server management to improve operational efficiency. 4. Sustainable tech

Sustainability should continue to be a major tech focus in 2025. We can expect significant advancements in carbon-capturing technologies, and companies will increasingly integrate renewable energy into their supply chains. Belkin and other companies will further embrace circular economy models, incorporating recycled materials into their products to meet sustainability goals. 5. AR/VR and spatial computing: A whole new world AR, VR, and spatial computing should remain on an upward trajectory in 2025; the market was valued at $86.52 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $407.20 billion by 2030.

New products like the Apple Vision Pro could accelerate the adoption of immersive experiences across entertainment, education, and health care. More streamlined hardware like AR glasses could become a mainstream tool, offering seamless integration between the physical and digital worlds. Virtual shopping could also become more common, allowing customers to try on products or test them virtually from home. 2025 WILL BE A YEAR OF PROGRESSION It’s clear that technology’s evolution will only ramp up throughout 2025. From faster wireless charging and AI expansion to sustainable tech innovations and the rise of immersive AR/VR experiences, the future promises to be transformative as it takes us to new heights.