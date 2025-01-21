These tech leaders have jobs in the Trump administration

President Trump has been tapping a number of tech executives for a range of roles in his second administration over the past few months. Now, the first week of Trump’s second term, his cabinet is powering through confirmation hearings and unofficial advisors are assuming their posts.

Here is a running list of big Silicon Valley names expected to take part in the Trump administration, in no particular order:

Elon Musk

Elon Musk has pushed his way to the forefront of Trump’s group, becoming one of his closet advisors. While he won’t serve in an official role that requires government confirmation, he is set to run the newly formed Department of Government Efficiency (or DOGE) that is meant to cut government spending.

David Sacks

David Sacks, a member of the “PayPal Mafia” and a venture capitalist, was named as Trump’s pick for White House AI and crypto czar. “David will focus on making America the clear global leader in both areas,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “He will safeguard Free Speech online, and steer us away from Big Tech bias and censorship.”