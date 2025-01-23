Anti-LGBTQ+ policies hurt young people and make them want to move out of state: Trevor Project study

BY Shalene Gupta2 minute read

On his first day in office, President Trump signed an executive order declaring that the U.S. government will only recognize sexes: male and female.

Since 2022, the Biden administration had allowed U.S. citizens to choose the gender-neutral “X” on their passports. The new executive order rolls this back, as well as prevents taxpayer funds from being used for gender-transition healthcare. It’s the first in what will surely be more policy blows aimed at the LGBTQ+ population. The Trevor Project, a nonprofit focused on preventing suicide among LGBTQ+ youth, released a report on the impact of state policies on the well-being of LGBTQ+ youth. The report draws on data from the Trevor Project’s 2024 mental health survey of 18,000 LGBTQ+ people ages 13 to 24, and data from think tank the Movement Advancement Project’s work tracking policy changes across the U.S.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

The study shows how anti-LGBTQ+ policies have a nontrivial impact on the LGBTQ+ population. Here are the key findings: Negative impact on well-being : Anti-LGBTQ+ politics has an overwhelmingly negative impact on well-being. Ninety percent of LGBTQ+ people said these policy changes had a negative impact on their well-being. Anti-transgender state laws directly resulted in a 72% increase in suicide attempts among trans and nonbinary youth who lived in states that implemented such laws.

: Anti-LGBTQ+ politics has an overwhelmingly negative impact on well-being. Ninety percent of LGBTQ+ people said these policy changes had a negative impact on their well-being. Anti-transgender state laws directly resulted in a 72% increase in suicide attempts among trans and nonbinary youth who lived in states that implemented such laws. Anti-LGBTQ+ polices are common : Currently, 27% of LGBTQ+ young people live in a state with negative LGBTQ+ policies, and 38% in states with positive LGBTQ+ policies.

: Currently, 27% of LGBTQ+ young people live in a state with negative LGBTQ+ policies, and 38% in states with positive LGBTQ+ policies. LGBTQ+ youth want to move based on politics: Almost two in five reported thinking about moving to a different state with more friendly LGBTQ+ policies and 4% actually did move. This was particularly pronounced for trans youth: Seven in 10 living in a state with anti-trans policies have considered moving to another state. Trump’s executive order is a blow at the federal level, which raises fears about what else may come down the pipeline and how much states with positive LGBTQ+ policies can do to protect their residents. After all, where is there to move except across country borders when federal policies slide into place? The Trevor project reported that it saw a 33% increase in calls to its crisis hot line on inauguration day.