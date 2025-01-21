Trump executive orders: How they’ll impact energy, the environment—and your bills

BY Kristin Toussaint7 minute read

On the campaign trail, Donald Trump promised to take actions that would reverse the country’s climate progress, like pulling the U.S. out of the Paris Agreement, rolling back electric vehicle incentives, and incentivizing more fossil fuels. Hours into his first day in office, he has already made some of those promises come true.

Trump issued a flurry of executive orders and memoranda within the first full day of his inauguration, on topics from immigration to health to TikTok—and more than a few concerned the environment and climate change. Here’s every executive action he announced on his first day that’s related to the environment. They cover a variety of initiatives, from expanding oil and gas to rolling back environmental protections—and experts say many of them may actually be beyond the reach of presidential power. Just as he was inundated with lawsuits over his actions in his first term, many of these orders are likely to face legal pushback as well. Withdrawing from international climate agreements In an executive order titled “Putting America First in International Environmental Agreements,” Trump withdrew the U.S. from the landmark Paris Agreement—and all other international climate commitments. The order calls for the United Nations to immediately revoke any financial commitments from the U.S. made under the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change. It also immediately rescinds the U.S. International Climate Finance Plan, which President Joe Biden launched in 2021 and which was meant to help finance climate programs in other countries.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Trump withdrew the U.S. from the Paris Agreement in his first term, as well. The United States is one of the top climate-polluting countries in the world, so stepping back from this commitment hurts global efforts to address climate change and means the U.S. might not adopt the policies needed to limit the worst effects of global warming. Before leaving office, Biden did set 2035 climate targets for the country which, though they may not be enforced, do help set a benchmark for what the U.S. should be striving for. They may also be guides for states that vow to continue climate efforts, despite Trump’s actions—just as many did after he withdrew from the agreement the first time. Revoking EV support and IRA funding, expediting energy permits, and unleashing “energy dominance” Trump’s “Unleashing American Energy” executive order is a broad, far-reaching directive around energy development. It also rolls back various clean energy and climate initiatives, on everything from the Inflation Reduction Act to EVs to appliance efficiency standards.

It begins by encouraging the exploration and production of energy developments “on federal lands and waters.” Then it calls for the elimination of what it dubs the “EV mandate” by terminating state emissions waivers that are meant to limit sales of gas-powered cars and “considering” the elimination of EV subsidies. This section also calls out appliance regulations and efficiency standards, saying it will “safeguard the American people’s freedom to choose from a variety of goods and appliances,” for everything from light bulbs to gas stoves to showerheads. There’s no additional information yet on what these actions mean for consumers, but they’re addressing regulations that have, at large, been helpful to the public. In 2024, 87% of EV buyers took advantage of the federal tax credit of up to $7,500, even saying the credit influenced their decision, one study found. Appliance efficiency standards have been a source of contention for Republicans, who have twisted those regulations to accuse the federal government of banning gas stoves. But efficiency standards—whether for stoves or washing machines or light bulbs—aren’t only beneficial to the climate; they also translate to lower energy bills for customers. Experts say new, efficient models also perform better than older models. The order then calls for a review of any agency actions that “potentially burden” domestic energy development—primarily, it notes, oil, natural gas, and coal—and to have a plan to remove those burdens. While there’s no details on what exactly these burdens are, it broadly speaks to Trump’s promises to expand fossil fuels, like his pledges on the campaign trail to “drill, baby, drill.”

This executive order also focuses on energy permits and calls for “unleashing energy dominance” by simplifying the permitting process. It revokes a 1977 executive order by President Jimmy Carter around environmental impact statements and calls for a working group to expedite permitting approvals. It also calls for the permitting and construction of interstate energy infrastructure, including “pipelines, particularly in regions of the nation that have lacked such development in recent years.” One section of this order is titled “Terminating the Green New Deal,” though the Green New Deal was its own legislation, separate from other climate bills, and never ultimately passed. This section does, however, call for an immediate pause of distributing funds from both the Inflation Reduction Act and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. (Within two years of the IRA’s passing, the bill created more than 334,000 clean energy jobs and brought $286 billion specifically to Republican-led districts.) This includes federal funds for EV-charging stations. Just last week, the EPA released a report saying it has already earmarked 93% of its IRA funding—more than $38 billion of the total $41.5 billion allocated to the department. In October 2024, Climate Program Portal estimated that Biden had awarded $61 billion from the IRA, leaving a little more than $33 billion in funding.

advertisement

A section on protecting national security directs the Energy Secretary to begin reviewing applications to approve liquified natural gas export projects “as expeditiously as possible.” It says the economic and employment impacts from such projects should be considered, though activists have noted that LNG exports can actually increase domestic energy prices and cost taxpayers millions of dollars per person they employ. Declaring a national energy emergency Another executive order called out a purported energy emergency in the U.S. and cited a need to boost oil and gas production in order to address the “active threat” of high energy prices. (Oil and gas production actually hit a record high under President Biden, even as he took actions to foster clean energy.) This order allows for emergency approvals for energy production and refining on federal lands and calls for the expedited completion of energy infrastructure. It also calls for a review of any “obstacles” to domestic energy infrastructure—specifically from the Marine Mammal Protection Act or the Endangered Species Act. Again, this is another example of Trump’s efforts to ramp up fossil fuel production—though increased drilling doesn’t necessarily translate to lower gas prices for consumers.

Removing environmental protections for the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta Trump issued a memorandum titled “Putting People Over Fish: Stopping Radical Environmentalism to Provide Water to Southern California,” revoking environmental protections in the state. In October 2024, officials curtailed the flow of water in the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta in order to protect endangered fish (environmentalists, however, had issues with this plan). This memorandum removes that protection and orders that water be redirected to other parts of the state. Trump specifically calls out the historically destructive wildfires across southern California as a reason that the state “needs a reliable water supply.” (Climate experts and state officials have disputed that, saying sending more water would have done nothing to prevent the fires—which were fueled by extreme drought and severe winds—or extinguish them.) He also references a plan from his first term to pump more water from the Bay-Delta in order to supply farms, writing that it “would have allowed enormous amounts of water to flow” from Northern California snow melts and rivers, for use in Southern California and the Central Valley, if not for California’s lawsuit against it. Environmentalists, however, also objected to the plan. And since California sued the Trump administration over that plan once, the state is likely to contest it again.