‘It’s not enjoyable to make music now’: AI music platform CEO is under fire for going after human creativity

The CEO of AI music platform Suno has claimed “it’s not really enjoyable to make music now.” As you can imagine, actual musicians have some thoughts.

During a podcast interview with 20VC with Harry Stebbings posted to YouTube earlier this month, Mikey Shulman explained that he and the other founders of Suno, the AI-based generative music platform, sought to make music creation accessible to the many, rather than easier for the few.

“It’s not really enjoyable to make music now,” the tech entrepreneur says in a clip that has since racked up 4.2 million views on X. “It takes a lot of time, it takes a lot of practice, you have to get really good at an instrument or really good at a piece of production software. I think the majority of people don’t enjoy the majority of time they spend making music.”

Here, the interviewer attempts to compare the creative process to running: While it might not be enjoyable at first, once the necessary muscles are built up, people often fall in love with it. Shulman counters that most people stop running before this can happen. Rather than pouring time and effort into practicing and honing their craft, generative AI platforms like Suno allow anyone to produce full songs from just a few prompts, bypassing the traditional barriers for entry entirely.