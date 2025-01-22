These are the 20 best places to work in 2025, according to employees

Job review platform Glassdoor has complied its annual lists of the best places to work in 2025, including a list of the top 100 large employers and the top 50 small and medium-size employers in the United States.

To create the list, Glassdoor drew from employee ratings and reviews submitted between October 2023 and October 2024 and looked at a mix of the quantity, quality, and consistency of reviews.

The list of the best places to work for large (1000-plus employees) U.S. companies features 23 in the San Francisco Bay Area, seven in Washington, D.C., and six in New York City.

Tech companies lead (26 companies), followed by healthcare and finance (nine each), with biotech and pharmaceutical companies (eight) next.