The White House has a new logo. See what’s changed

BY Grace Snelling2 minute read

As of noon yesterday, the White House has adopted a new logo that will appear everywhere from the administration’s website to official letterheads and the backdrop of press briefings. And, for a small symbol, the logo says a lot about how President Donald Trump is branding his second term in office.

Adjusting the White House logo is nothing new. Over the past several years, each incoming administration has introduced its own updates to the design, which traditionally depicts the White House’s north facade. All of these iterations have generally amounted to small tweaks among administrations, but Trump’s new logo is perhaps the most particularized overhaul in a long time. The new design’s emphasis on classical architectural detail is emblematic of Trump’s agenda of conservative values and the nebulous “golden age of America” that has become a central pillar of his personal branding. The new design is a white line drawing on a dark-navy background. Unlike any other recent version, it includes flourishes that depict the moulding around the building’s front door, the decorative detail at the top of its columns and around its windows, and even the outline of individual flagstones on the front porch. Most notably, the logo shows the American flag on top of the White House rendered in color, a detail that hasn’t been included since the early aughts. The Biden-era design (top) and new version (bottom) [Images: whitehouse.gov] A history of logo modernization The past several administrations have slowly modernized the White House logo. Obama’s team, for instance, removed the words “The White House” and “Washington” from the previous Bush iteration; in 2017, Trump adopted a simplified, two-dimensional layout and scrapped a dated oval frame; and Biden’s version cleverly highlighted columns and windows through a more contemporary use of negative space. In contrast to both Trump’s first logo and Biden’s most recent iteration, Trump’s new logo has bucked the trend of paring down the symbol by significantly dialing up the attention to detail.

