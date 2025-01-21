Government website offering information on reproductive rights goes dark on Trump’s first day

On the evening of President Trump’s second inauguration, a government website launched in 2022 as a critical hub for reproductive healthcare information became inaccessible.

The site, reproductiverights.gov, had previously offered resources on access to abortion and other reproductive services, including details on how insurance plans cover birth control and screenings. Visitors to the website as of Tuesday afternoon are receiving an error message stating that the IP address could not be found.

Screenshot via reproductiverights.gov

“Reproductive health care, including access to birth control and safe and legal abortion care, is an essential part of your health and well-being,” a statement on the website read. “While Roe v. Wade was overturned, abortion remains legal in many states, and other reproductive health care services remain protected by law.”