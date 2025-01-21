Government website offering information on reproductive rights goes dark on Trump’s first day

Well, that didn’t take long.
On the evening of President Trump’s second inauguration, a government website launched in 2022 as a critical hub for reproductive healthcare information became inaccessible.
The site, reproductiverights.gov, had previously offered resources on access to abortion and other reproductive services, including details on how insurance plans cover birth control and screenings. Visitors to the website as of Tuesday afternoon are receiving an error message stating that the IP address could not be found.
“Reproductive health care, including access to birth control and safe and legal abortion care, is an essential part of your health and well-being,” a statement on the website read. “While Roe v. Wade was overturned, abortion remains legal in many states, and other reproductive health care services remain protected by law.”
The website was operated by the United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). Fast Company reached out to the department for comment.
Alarm from reproductive rights groups upon Trump’s return
Nancy Northup, CEO of the Center for Reproductive Rights, released a statement Monday on Trump’s second term, stating that “women have died—and are continuing to die—as a result of President Trump’s actions in his first term.”
She warned of even more extreme actions in his second term, emphasizing her organization’s readiness to sue to challenge policies restricting abortion access. Northup also noted concerns over potential Food and Drug Administration (FDA) rollbacks of medication abortion, the return of the Global Gag Rule, and legal moves to restrict abortion nationwide using outdated laws like the Comstock Act.
Trump’s administration had already defunded over 1,000 Title X clinics and appointed federal judges who are hostile to abortion access. With 16 states now enforcing near-total bans on abortion, the removal of reproductiverights.gov adds to growing concerns about a concerted effort to roll back reproductive freedoms.
As Trump’s second term begins, reproductive rights advocates are bracing for years of high-stakes legal and political battles, highlighting the ongoing struggle to safeguard access to healthcare in a polarized political climate.