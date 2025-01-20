Fast company logo
Athletes.org held a meeting with more than 50 of those players over the weekend leading up to Monday’s CFP national title game between Ohio State and Notre Dame.

Some college athletes renew calls to become employees

TCU center Sedona Prince (13) makes a post move on Cincinnati forward Alliance Ndiba (25) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025, in Fort Worth, Texas. [Photo: Chris Torres/Star-Telegram via AP]

BY Associated Press4 minute read

The way Kardell Thomas sees things, it wasn’t so much the schools as it was the system that let him down.

When thinking about the pros and cons of college players forming a union as they navigate their way through an industry that’s changing by the day, the story of the offensive lineman who has signed with four schools in five years is a good one to tell.

Thomas’ father, Karl, died in 2023 after kidney problems became too much to overcome. Kardell won’t name names, but he said he was promised help from one of his schools when his dad’s health started deteriorating.

Help never came. Thomas suffered injuries. Rumors spread about marijuana use, even though Thomas says he never failed a drug test. All-too-frequent trips to the transfer portal were laced with endless questions about whether he was durable or dependable enough.

After weaving through stops in Louisiana, Florida and Missouri, Thomas ended up with Deion Sanders, though he barely got on the field at Colorado in his final year of eligibility.

By the time he got there, it was too late anyway.

“I feel like if I could’ve had NIL in my third year, I could’ve bought my dad a kidney, and maybe he wouldn’t have died,” Thomas said of the name, image and likeness payments that are changing college sports.

Explore Topics