Some college athletes renew calls to become employees

The way Kardell Thomas sees things, it wasn’t so much the schools as it was the system that let him down.

When thinking about the pros and cons of college players forming a union as they navigate their way through an industry that’s changing by the day, the story of the offensive lineman who has signed with four schools in five years is a good one to tell.

Thomas’ father, Karl, died in 2023 after kidney problems became too much to overcome. Kardell won’t name names, but he said he was promised help from one of his schools when his dad’s health started deteriorating.

Help never came. Thomas suffered injuries. Rumors spread about marijuana use, even though Thomas says he never failed a drug test. All-too-frequent trips to the transfer portal were laced with endless questions about whether he was durable or dependable enough.