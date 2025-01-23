BlueConic has been fully remote since COVID. This is what makes remote leadership work

BY Katherine Boardman4 minute read

The shift to remote work has transformed what it means to lead at the highest levels. Today, executives are leading teams across multiple time zones and cultures, and the skills that made them successful in the office don’t always translate to remote leadership.

At BlueConic, we’ve been a fully remote company post-pandemic, and our C-team is located remotely, too. So, we’ve learned a lot about what makes remote leadership work—and what doesn’t. It’s not just about hiring great leaders but finding individuals who can excel in a distributed environment. Here are some key lessons we’ve picked up along the way. Rethink what makes a great leader In the office, strong leadership often involves being visible, present, and available for hallway conversations and other impromptu interactions. However, these traits don’t always translate across time zones and digital screens in a remote environment. As a result, it’s important to look for candidates who not only have strong leadership experience but are also able to communicate and collaborate effectively in virtual spaces. Rather than asking generic questions like “What’s your leadership style?,” we focus on real-world examples, such as: “Can you describe a time when you led a project across multiple time zones? How did you ensure alignment and momentum?” These questions provide clearer insights into how candidates will perform in a remote setting and whether or not they have the skills to lead in a distributed environment.

Make onboarding intentional The first few months in any new role can make or break a leadership position, and that’s even more true for remote executives. When they’re not physically present in the office, it’s easy for them to feel disconnected from the company culture. For us, that meant rethinking how we onboarded our remote leaders to ensure they felt integrated and supported. We’ve learned that successful onboarding for remote executives requires a structured and thoughtful approach. Rather than a generic introduction, we create detailed 30-, 60-, and 90-day plans that outline clear objectives and key relationships to build. We make sure to prioritize human connections—introducing new hires not just to their teams, but also to peers and leaders in different departments. By doing so, they quickly feel embedded in the organization and understand our values, goals, and how we get things done. Ensure visibility to build relationships In a remote work environment, visibility requires intentional effort. Great remote leaders don’t assume their teams or the broader organization will automatically know what they’re thinking or doing. They make it a point to show up and communicate regularly, whether through all-hands meetings, video calls, or quick, informal check-ins via chat. This ensures they stay top of mind and connected, even from a distance.

We’ve found that new remote executives need to be especially visible in their first few months. They should actively introduce themselves in company-wide meetings, share their goals and vision, and seek opportunities for 1:1s with both direct reports and colleagues alike. For example, we’ve implemented “virtual office hours,” where leaders are available for casual drop-ins, allowing anyone in the organization to connect and engage directly. These small but meaningful interactions make a big difference in fostering a sense of alignment and belonging across the company. When it comes to their teams, successful remote leadership goes beyond scheduled meetings. They make time for quick check-ins, join informal team activities, and schedule impromptu “coffee chats” to learn more about their team members as people—not just colleagues. This helps establish a connection and trust, making sure team members feel supported and reassured that leadership is present and engaged. Communicate frequently, transparently, and through multi-channels When your team is spread out across different time zones, constant communication isn’t just nice to have—it’s essential. One of the most important lessons we’ve learned is that remote leaders need to overcommunicate, not only to keep everyone informed but to ensure there’s no ambiguity or confusion about priorities.

At BlueConic, we’ve adopted a multichannel communication approach that includes everything from email updates and Slack messages to video calls and recorded town halls. We’ve found that the key is consistency: setting expectations around how often we’ll communicate, when, and in what format while being transparent about when leaders are unavailable. While overcommunication is important, it’s equally crucial that leaders listen just as much as they speak. Remote leadership that actively seeks feedback—whether through surveys, informal chats, or open forums—builds trust and shows that they value their teams’ perspectives. Embrace the new era of leadership Hiring and leading remote leadership is different from what we’ve traditionally known, but with the right strategies, it can be incredibly rewarding. From redefining leadership traits to prioritizing visibility and connection, it’s about creating an environment where remote executives not only survive but thrive.