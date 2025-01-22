Why managers should let employees ‘pitch’ themselves for promotions

BY Vickie Yanjuan Chen4 minute read

The U.S. workforce is in the midst of a disengagement crisis, with data from Gallup showing that three-quarters of employees (77%) are either “not engaged” or “actively disengaged.” This signals a major issue for companies. Not only do disengaged employees cost the economy trillions of dollars in lost productivity, but they also create an environment of discontent, a lack of creativity, and a lack of ambition to grow—especially when performance feedback is often provided infrequently and so sparingly.

So what is the key to keeping employees motivated? How can companies and managers keep their teams engaged and forward-thinking? By shaking up how their team members are given feedback, coached, mentored, and rewarded. Some companies—like my mobile gaming company Avia—are reimagining performance reviews by allowing their employees to pitch for their own promotions. This approach not only empowers employees to take control of their career paths but also creates a more fair, motivating, and (drumroll, please) engaging workplace. Disengagement and feeling unappreciated Employees often feel that their efforts are going unnoticed or that there are no clear opportunities for advancement—especially when following a schedule of annual reviews. This can lead to frustration and burnout. When people are unsure about how to progress in their careers, they may begin to feel stagnant, which contributes to disengagement and can result in high turnover rates and low organizational performance, both of which impact a company’s bottom line.

However, when employees are given the chance to advocate for their own career growth, they feel more empowered and in control, boosting morale and fostering a sense of autonomy and ownership over their careers. Empower employees with ownership of their career growth One of the most powerful aspects of allowing employees to pitch for their own promotions is that it puts each person in the driver’s seat of their own progression. Rather than having promotions handed down from on high, employees are allowed to demonstrate why they deserve to take on more responsibility. For example, at AviaGames, employees can pitch themselves for promotion once per year in addition to their regular review, providing two opportunities for advancement annually. Promotion evaluations include a set of criteria that guides both leaders’ nominations and employees’ presentations to ensure credibility.

The full process—which includes stages such as leader nominations, presentations, and management approval—includes skill demonstrations and a review panel to mitigate biases and promote transparency. All in all, this process takes six weeks, which means employees are informed of the results promptly. It has proven successful, too; in the second half of 2024, with approximately 300 employees, around 100 met the basic criteria for promotion nominations. After an initial evaluation by leaders, nearly 40 employees were formally nominated, and following assessments by the review panel and confirmation by senior management, approximately 80% were promoted, receiving significant and competitive salary increases. This is higher than industry averages, given data shows that only 7.3% of employees were promoted to managerial roles in January 2024. Set clear standards and rigorous evaluation It can’t be a free-for-all where employees can pitch themselves for promotions whenever they please and where decisions are made subjectively. As such, the following elements are critical for companies to put in place to make pitching for promotions effective: