What’s open and closed on MLK and Inauguration Day 2025? Banks, stock markets, USPS, Walmart, pharmacies

Today, January 20, 2025, is a day that features two significant national events.

The first is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which takes place every year on the third Monday of January (as that day is usually closest to MLK’s birthday, January 15) and celebrates the legacy of the slain civil rights leader. The second event is one that takes place every four years: Inauguration Day. Today’s Inauguration Day will see Donald Trump sworn in for his second, nonconsecutive term as the 47th president of the United States. What is interesting about this pair of days is that Inauguration Day isn’t a federally recognized holiday (only government employees in Washington, D.C., usually have the day off work for Inauguration Day), but MLK Jr. Day is one of the 13 recognized federal holidays. So, since both fall on the same day this year, Inauguration Day will see some institutions closed that would normally remain open.

NPR notes that it’s rare for MLK Jr. Day and Inauguration Day to fall on the same day. Since MLK Jr. Day became a federal holiday in 1980, it has coincided with Inauguration Day only twice, in 1997 and 2013. The two days will not coincide again until 2053. Here’s what’s open and closed today, Inauguration Day and MLK Jr. Day 2025. Are banks open? Most banks will be closed on today, including major ones such as Citi, Chase Bank, and Bank of America. These banks would normally be open on Inauguration Day, but because it coincides with MLK Jr. Day, they will be closed.

However, though most physical branches will be closed, online banking should be operating as normal. Are ATMs open? Yes. ATMs should be operating as normal as long as they are physically accessible, no matter if they are connected to a physical bank branch or outside other locations. Is the post office open? No. Most services will not be operating. MLK Jr. 2025 is a federal holiday, so the United States Post Service (USPS) says it will suspend regular services today, which includes mail delivery, and USPS stores will be closed.

The USPS says retail, delivery, and mail collection services will resume again on Tuesday. But its 365-day-a-year service, Priority Mail Express, will be operating as usual today. National Park Service Are FedEx and UPS operating? According to FedEx’s holiday schedule, most FedEx delivery services will be operating in some capacity today. FedEx says it will have a “modified service,” but its Freight, Office, Critical, and Logistics services will be open as usual. UPS says it will have no pickup or delivery service today. It also says its store locations may be closed. However, its UPS Express Critical service is available.

Is the stock market open? No. Major U.S. stock markets will be closed on Inauguration Day and MLK Jr. Day 2025. This includes the Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). Are schools open? No. Public schools and nearly all private schools will be closed today since MLK Jr. Day is a federal holiday. Are restaurants open? Many restaurants should be open, including fast food chains like McDonald’s, Starbucks, Subway, and Taco Bell. However, note that some franchise locations could be closed. Some locations may also have modified hours, so it’s best to call ahead.