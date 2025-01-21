Walmart designed its new Bentonville headquarters to be a bikeable extension of the city

BY Nate Berg5 minute read

A new kind of corporate campus is materializing in Bentonville, Arkansas. The retail giant Walmart is officially opening its new headquarters there, in its longtime hometown, with a bold, 350-acre campus that, if its design intentions pan out, will become a seamless expansion of the city’s downtown.

The campus, which the company refers to as its Home Office, consists of more than a dozen new buildings and has space for more than 15,000 Walmart employees in this city of about 55,000. In addition to office buildings, there’s a central gathering hall, an amphitheater, a 360,000 square foot health and fitness center, a massive “layout center” where store layout ideas can be tested at full scale, and a daycare with room for up to 500 children. About half of the total site is landscaped like a public park, with open space, bicycle and walking trails, streams, and 13 acres of constructed lakes. And, uniquely for a corporate campus of this size, there’s no gate to enter and no walls around the site. “Bentonville’s always been our home, it always will be our home,” says Raven Washabaugh, Walmart’s senior manager for global communications. “We think of this 350-acre campus as an extension of downtown Bentonville.” [Photo: ©Walmart] The new campus, which officially opened on Friday, is still partly under construction. The company expects all buildings to be complete and occupied by the end of the year. That timing also coincides with the company’s controversial 2024 announcement that many of its remote workers would be required to move to Bentonville, or one of the company’s offices in the San Francisco or New York areas, to keep their jobs.

Subscribe to the Design newsletter. The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

[Photo: © David Lloyd/SWA] The idea for Walmart’s new campus dates back to 2017, long before the pandemic made remote work as common as it is today. Design got underway in earnest in 2019, with a master plan by the urban design firm Sasaki, in collaboration with the project’s primary architect, Gensler, and its landscape architect, SWA. The goal was to turn Walmart’s then-dispersed collection of office buildings into a cohesive center that would attract and retain talent while also contributing something back to the city itself. “When we looked at the site as it was six years ago, it was a lot of super large parking lots, a lot of box buildings with no windows, some landscape, nothing really to speak of,” says Gerdo Aquino, co-CEO of SWA. “It was pretty much something that you might drive by and not even think about.” [Photo: ©Walmart] The plan the designers created with the company sought to make Walmart’s new campus more of a destination, both for workers and for Bentonville residents.

“There’s this idea of connection across the campus for their associates, and the connection to the community,” says Raffael Scasserra, principal and design director at Gensler. “Connection was a driver in every single thing that we looked at.” That’s evident in the way the campus lines up with the city’s existing street grid, which are fronted by Walmart office buildings as well as public-facing retail and restaurants. Connection also informed the layout of buildings and open spaces throughout the new campus, with plazas and quads in between groups of buildings, and meandering pathways and outdoor meeting areas that encourage cross-campus collaboration among the company’s thousands of on-site employees. “When you start to look at all those different journeys. Some might take five minutes, some might take 15 minutes, and what’s in between those destinations is all that open space,” says Aquino. “We spent a lot of time with Walmart really trying to right-size all of these different outdoor spaces and program them so that the value of landscape is very directly tied to their activities.” [Photo: © David Lloyd/SWA] Inspired by the waters of the region’s Ozark Mountains, lakes and streams are there to manage the area’s abundant rainfall as well as to irrigate the 150 acres of native and adapted landscape, which includes 5,000 trees. “Water serves as kind of a character-defining feature of the campus,” Aquino says. It could also be something of a temptation for employees and locals. In a region where outdoor activities are popular, Aquino says there’s some concern that rules against boating on the lakes will go unheeded; some are just waiting for the first fishermen to be seen on the water. “They’ll cross that bridge when that happens,” Aquino says.

advertisement

The most prominent element of Walmart’s new campus is what SWA calls the “green groove”—a curving bike path set 18 feet below street level that creates an uninterrupted route from the site’s northwest corner to its southeast, connecting to the Razorback Greenway, a 40-mile shared-use trail that crosses Northwest Arkansas. It’s also a reinterpretation of the way water once moved through the site. [Photo: © David Lloyd/SWA] “The topography of that is essentially the same topography that has been there the entire time,” Aquino says. “We made all that landscape visible and that became the foundational starting point for everything we’ve done since. The placement of open spaces relative to buildings, the decision to create certain kinds of street orientations, and planting communities based on topographical nuances of what’s high and what’s low, what’s wet, what’s dry.” Most of the buildings on site were designed by Gensler, using mass timber for their structure—partly for the lighter carbon footprint of building with wood, and partly so that off-site construction could be used to manage so many buildings rising in one area at one time.

[Photo: © David Lloyd/SWA] The buildings were designed to reflect the existing character of the surrounding city. Scasserra says Gensler studied the region’s architecture and based its exterior designs on those influences, including their window types and brick facades, as well as their common four- or five-story heights. Inside, the office buildings were designed with a similar layout that, despite their large floorplates, make them conducive to the mix of collaboration and focus needed in the modern workplace. Scasserra says each building’s lobby leads to a large central staircase, with gathering areas concentrated in the core of the buildings. “You will see this open space, a stair that promotes people to kind of interact and walk between floors and then that central hub becomes more of that gathering area for how you start your day, how you end your day, perhaps where you’re gathering with colleagues, and then placing the workplace more in the open areas around the perimeters,” Scasserra says. [Photo: ©Walmart] Walmart estimates that about half of its Home Office employees live within five miles of the new campus, and has set a goal of having 10% of its workforce commute to work by bicycle. Aquino says shaded “bicycle gardens” and bike parking areas have been created in front of every major building on campus, and nearly seven miles of bike paths, shared-use paths and streets are woven throughout the site. In total, the campus has more than 1,000 bike parking spaces. Given its trails, paths and connections to the surrounding city, it’s likely that there will be far more than employees cycling through Walmart’s new campus.