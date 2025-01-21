Buildings contain tons of toxic plastic—and Big Oil wants to add more

There’s wide consensus that single-use plastics are bad for environmental and human health, which is why eight in 10 Americans support a national policy reducing their use. The fossil fuel industry, in response, is finding new homes for its products—less visible than the more obvious plastic bags, bottles, and straws—as it plans to double or triple plastic production within 25 years. Cue the built environment, where less visible but equally problematic single-use is happening.

There’s also consensus, meanwhile, about problematic carbon dioxide, with six in 10 Americans supporting a carbon-neutral goal for the U.S. in 25 years. Here, too—beyond the more obvious carbon-belching vehicles, appliances, and power plants—the built environment still remains largely out of view.

Buildings’ substantial plastics and carbon footprint hasn’t been prioritized in environmental movements until more recently. Yet buildings account for 17% of total plastic production globally, second only to packaging, and roughly 40% of global greenhouse gas emissions. And while the built environment witnessed an energy-efficiency overhaul early in the environmental movement, with LEED certification piloted in 1998, that was primarily a focus on operational carbon footprints and how buildings were being heated and cooled.

The materials used in building construction, however, haven’t received the public attention they deserve. That’s beginning to change. Buildings are increasingly analyzed for their embodied-carbon footprint, with their petrochemical footprint analysis in its infancy, but growing gradually.